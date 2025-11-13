The Gavel, Episode 26

Finally settled in Washington D.C., I bring you The Gavel with the latest developments on the quest for freedom from government weaponization.

Yesterday I did my first round of “Analog Ana” in a few Senate offices, delivering requests for meeting letters. I am up to the challenging mission, and honored to have answered God’s call that brought me here.

Please continue your efforts in scheduling meetings with your senators and representatives. I know that some Deep State operatives will turn you down., but it’s essential to insist and build a record.

Those that turned their backs on the real victims of government weaponization will be exposed as the Deep State minions that they are.

EXPOSURE IS THEIR DEMISE

Targeted Justice volunteer Shaun Burton has made an exceptional job of translating Dominic Halpin’s Documentary into Spanish, Chinese and Hindi. (See links below)

Please share far and wide with any TI that speaks those languages. Only when the mainstream population realizes what is going on will we have their support to demand an end to it.

Links to documentary in:

SPANISH

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v71mv6s-cognitive-liberty-mind-control.html

Youtube:

HINDI:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v71nrwa-426052090.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

https://rumble.com/v71nrwa-426052090.html

Youtube:

CHINESE:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v71lp7k-425955296.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

Youtube:

Both Youtube and Rumble are banned in China, so if you have any suggestions as to how we can disseminate it to the targeted community there, please leave a comment below.

Huge THANK YOU to all of you that support my work and fundraising efforts to advocate for freedom in Washington, D.C.

I am almost halfway to my 6-month goal of living expenses in D.C.

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the effort here:

https://www.givesendgo.com/toledo