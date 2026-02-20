The Gavel, Ep. 40

During yesterday’s Gavel, the criminals had a hacking party. They interrupted everything, I could not see myself on screen talking, as it appeared completely frozen for me, but my audience told me that it did not freeze as much on their end. They experienced delay during the transmission, but overall the content got through.

I was going to re-record it before uploading it here but decided against it for a few compelling reasons.

For one: I want the historical record to be accurate. I want it to show the criminals’ hacking of a podcast that does not have a viewership in the thousands, violating federal statutes delineated in 18 U.S.C. 1030(a). This section prohibits the many forms of hacking. Relevant to the criminals’ interruption of my show, the section below is particularly relevant:

Yes, the government criminals hacking my podcast are blatantly violating federal law on taxpayer dime. The Internet is forever. All of their crimes against you and me can be traced to their IP addresses. All of it must be documented in their PsyOps files at the FBI, DHS, Fusion Center, Infragard, NSA, pr any other criminal outfit collaborating in the electronic interference.

Furthermore, I want the record to show their stupid antics, trying to silence a warrior for freedom working to expose government malfeasance. Their conduct is an egregious violation to my rights under the First Amendment to freely speak on a public platform about matters of public interest, as well as a violation of YOUR right to listen to my free speech without interruption.

During yesterday’s transmissions, there were perps criticizing the delay and hacking — as if I was to blame for it. Criminals that are sent to harass and resent that I am undeterred and will continue to give ALL of myself to bring you the good news and developments in our quest for freedom, providing you with actionable content to help you fight back.

THE GOOD NEWS

The third reason why I decided to leave the transmission as it came out is that it is undisputable evidence of the sheer terror that my speech instills on the criminals. They have tried to silence me by all means. Yet they will not succeed. As long as I have a breath, I will continue to expose their crimes and fight for justice.

I am grateful for my audience’s patience and tolerance in the face of the criminals’ sabotage tactics. I am as much a victim of this program as you are. I not only get tortured, but I get severely hacked. I can avoid some of their traps by taking some precautions, but ultimately their equipment, tools, and unlimited personnel are hard to combat.

Finally, there are no words to express my gratitude for your support. Not only do I interpret it to be a sign from God that I am where I have to be, doing what I need to do, but it has been indispensable to the mission I have taken on.

Blessings to all.