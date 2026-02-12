Mira!

The Gavel, Ep. 39

All the fingers are pointing at the CIA....
Ana Toledo
Feb 12, 2026

The past week’s events feel as though they should have transpired in the course of a year.

As heinous and dirty are the events that have unraveled, they all point to a CIA origin.

Epstein: had ties to CIA and Mossad.

Stolen votes in Fulton County: traced to the CIA.

Artic Frost: a CIA/FBI PsyOps.

Tulsi Gabbard's Working Group on Havana Syndrome: Intelligence Community trying to bury it.

Sen. Wyden writes a letter tot he CIA director stating: I WRITE TO ALERT YOU TO A CLASSIFIED LETTER I SENT YOU EARLIER TODAY IN WHICH I EXPRESS DEEP CONCERNS ABOUT CIA ACTIVITIES.

Retired CIA officer Kevin Shipp who held a high position within the CIA appeared in Redacted and exposed that he and his family were victims of MK ULTRA/Directed Energy Weapons/Poisoning.

The avalanche is unstoppable.

Freedom is coming.

