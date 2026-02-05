The Gavel, Ep. 38

"If you want to meet someone, you find a way to meet them. You don't ask for permission, you just show up." - Charlie Kirk

Following Charlie Kirk’s advice, this week I accomplished a huge goal for our community: I personally delivered evidence of civilian victims of Havana Syndrome to the Director of the National. In this episode, I tell you all about it.

Truth continues to trickle out…the avalanche is coming!

//

Fighting back

One of the symptoms related to the microwave attacks we sustain is the loss of short-term memory.

Identifying your shortcomings allows you to adopt mechanisms to minimize their impact.

With the touch of a key, the criminals can wipe from your memory names, dates, Ideas, inspiration, observations, passwords, web addresses, and any information you make a mental note to remember. It’s as if when you tell yourself to memorize the information, they immediately scrub it from your mind.

I have disciplined myself to carry with me a small notebook at all times. I even keep one next to my bed, as I sometimes get ideas when I am sleep-deprived or wake up between sleeping cycles.

Counteracting the effects of the microwave attacks is a form of victory. Even though they succeed in wiping your short-term memory, you make their “success” moot by having made a note of those things that are important. This way, you win because they do not accomplish their goal of depriving you of the information you wanted to remember.

BECOMING MINDFUL

Mindfulness is a form of meditation that helps you place yourself in the heart and now. Not distracted doing two things at the same time like talking on the phone while leaving the house. With the help of the criminals, this could lead to you leaving the stove on, failing to secure your valuables, or forgetting to lock the back door. Those routines that you have adopted to protect yourself from the criminals that illegally enter your home to terrorize you and your pets.

To fight back, I suggest you make it a habit of not being distracted at all when performing important tasks such as locking your home or unloading the groceries. Be mindful in your actions. A little discipline in this respect can save you tons of time and angst.

FIGHTING SADNESS

I have learned about two tactics to fight back the crying bombs that the criminals like to throw around indiscriminately.

One of them I learned from R. Lighthouse. When I feel the sadness lurking around. I take an aspirin. I do not know why, but it works.

Another tactic I use is placing the TENS unit pads on my ears. You can also use the ear clip-on accessories for your particular model. Since I have a full-body WBAN, this seems to jam the signals transmitted through the devices implanted in my ears.

The TENS unit provides me with an instant dose of serenity.

If you get one, make sure it is analog, not digital. The criminals fry digital devices in a New York second.

//

Then there’s the infallible Jesus, my Lord and Savior. The one that will carry us through to see the end of this heinous program.

In case you want to hear Jelly Roll’s beautiful dedication of his Grammy Award again, here it is:

I love you Lord!

Thank you for your support.