The Gavel, Ep. 37

The dam has cracked, and the information deluge cannot be held back.

This week I bring to you the chronology that led to the government’s admission that they operate directed energy weapons.

Please remember to submit your comments to the Quiet Skies investigation. Find the instructions IN THIS POST.

Also: remember to send your Privacy Act Request to the FBI. If you do not know how to do it, read suggestions HERE.

Tip of the day:

I urge you to be very observant, as this is an essential characteristic in protecting yourself.

Being observant can help you avoid the tricks and traps they set up to entrap or hurt you. It helps you document evidence that you will be able to cross-reference in the future.

I can attest that aside from the Grace and Glory of God which I see everywhere when I look back at how I was able to escape Puerto Rico, being observant was an essential trait that helped me frustrate their almost perfect plan to destroy me.

BEING OBSERVANT HELPS YOU CONNECT THE DOTS…

For example, as I racked my brain trying to figure out how the criminals were entering my house, one day I sat in the front step of my home facing the street. Right in front of me parked was a white Prius with a bumper sticker that helped me connect the dots.

The owner must have had studied circus arts at the ACT — the acronym I identified as American Conservatory Theater, the graduate school in San Francisco, CA, where my sister attended to study theater.

Days later, I saw the driver of the car walk to the house where she lived with other perps. All of them imported gangstalkers (they were not Puerto Rican) that had been installed three buildings down from mine. All she had to do was jump across the roofs of the attached homes, sneak through a gap between the wall and the iron works (she was stick thin) and rappel down to the interior courtyard of my home.

After I realized this, I started to secure the doors that lead to that courtyard, which I never closed before. I made it a tad more difficult for them to perpetrate their crimes.

Any tiny triumph contributes to our future victory,

They have spent quite a lot of money in vain, because they have only inspired me to work to shut down the criminal targeting program and expose them all.

Like Wiley Coyote, the Puerto Rico perps continue today their aggressive attacks through lawfare and retaliation.

I will continue posting tidbits and some inconvenient truths until they stop. I have more dead woman switches than those I need. I might as well start dropping some of them in the public domain.

As a mentor taught me years ago: the most dangerous enemy is that one that has lost it all. Particularly if she happens to be very a observant one.