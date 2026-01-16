The Gavel, Ep. 35

In this episode of The Gavel, I explain the obvious PysOps unraveling in front of our eyes regarding the “mysteriouse portable microwave weapons” that some dubitable media outlets are putting out there.

Connect the dots, and it will be revealed to you it is all an operation to coverup the fact that the United States has high-powered microwave weapons in orbit and in the weaponized cell towers and panell antennas found uin every corner of our nation.

In a continuation of my homage to Scott Adams, I wanted to share some of the techniques I learned from his lessons in reframing your brain. He taught his followers to take a situation or chore that you do not enjoy,, and turn it around, looking at it from a perspective that does not make you FEEL bad about it.

REFRAME YOUR BRAIN AND FEEL BETTER

All of these reframes I adopted before I discovered I was targeted, and they helped me bear the burden with more easy.

Example 1: Everywhere I went, I was made to wait an inordinate amount of time: three hours at the doctor, 2 hours at the radiologist, one hou at the cell phone store. Since I do not like to waste time, I started carrying with me a backpack with the essentials to use my time productively.

I would carry my coloring book, pencils, water bottle, bag of nuts, hand sanitizing bags, ipod and noise-cancelling earphones.

Ii used the waiting time as a time for forced relaxation which I would not do at home where I always feel compelled to be working.

Example 2: The criminals would constantly get me stuck in traffic. I learned to reframe the situation telling myself: “I am where God wants me to be” and “God is saving me from something by delaying me.”

Example 3: When someone gangstalked me, treating me really bad in an office, agency or store, I would compassionately think: My heart goes out to this person. It is likely he/she is very unhappy. has serious problems and talked them out on anyone that they interact with.

Reframing the situation allowed me to be patient, compassionate, and soft-spoken with the aggressive ogre in front of me. Their reaction would be one of confusion, since they were expecting me to react angrily at their aggressiveness. As soon as I left the place, I would not hold a grudge. I would forget about the person once the interaction was over..

Applying the precept that what kills you when a snake bites you is not the bite itself but the poison that runs through your veins thereafter, I reframed my brain to instantly forgive those strangers whose miserable lives led them to treat strangers so rudely.

And there you have it. This is just one of the many priceless lessons that my dear long-distance friend Scott taught me.

Try it. Aside from making you feel better and make good use of your time, it makes the criminals frustrated to know that the long wait, the traffic jam and the rudeness did not get to you. In other words: you cancelled their gangstalking.

From there that by reframing the gangstalking you encounter every day, you can turn it into a win/win situation.