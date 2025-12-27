The Gavel, Ep. 32

This week, the criminals went off the charts with their hacking of The Gavel. They would not let me place the books background, and shut off the light before the end of the transmission. We like to call them the Taco Bell troupe, the losers that work for hours, spending thousands of dollars to pull any of their stupid antics.

I have come to realize that these government criminals are the dumbest of the dumb, ones that could not get a job out of college and joined the government as an option where “you can never get fired,” no matter how stupid you are.

That is why we are shutting them down. Despite all their power. toys, and resources, we are exposing them. Once fully exposed, it’s game over for the imbeciles.

//

Although D.C. will come back to life on January 6, when they all get back to the Hill, I continue to work and prepare for that week.

I hope yo enjoy this episode.

Please join me next week for the countdown of the top ten events of 2025 relevant to our fight for freedom.