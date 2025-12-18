The Gavel, Ep. 31

Writing from a small corner of Washington, D.C. listening to Puerto Rico Christmas carols on YouTube, I am happy to bring you this week’s Gavel.

My heart is warm with gratitude for all of you that have made it possible for me to fighting for freedom for all. I am grateful to be doing what God placed me here to do.

Planting seeds

Yesterday I had an uncharacteristic encounter. Representative Al Green walked by me while I was preparing the Gavel between two hearings I attended. Earlier that morning, Rep. Ana Paulina Luna had thanked him publicly for having signed the bill to prohibit Congress from insider trading and stock trading.

So after he went by, I spoke out to him: “Thanks for signing Ana Paulina’s bill.” He turned around, and came towards me. Then I gave him some of our flyers, my card, along a plea that he look into the illegal watchlisting of innocent Americans.

I do not expect him to do anything. But the seed has been planted. By his reaction, I could tell he had never heard of the improper watchlisting of innocent Americans.

Even though I disagree with most of his postures, I was able to see he’s not a bad person. Just mind-controlled — like many in those positions.

And that goes to the gist of this effort: our fight for freedom is against the Deep State, not a political party. They are all responsible to end this illegal program and create the guardrails for it never happening again.

NOW THEY KNOW

Among the many goals I have set for myself is to inform. “Now they know” is my mantra. Once they know, they will not be able to say that they did not.

For those of you in the states of the senators listed below, I urge you to write to them through their official websites. They are the members of the Senate Select Intelligence Committee where I personally delivered the affidavits by the fifteen victims of Havana Syndrome that trusted me with their statements.

Sen. Tom Cotton, the Chairman, has not replied to my multiple attempts to meet with his office. He is disregarding his responsibility to investigate the abuses of the Intelligence Community which is precisely the raison d’etre of that committee. He seems to be compromised.

PROPOSED TEXT:

All you have to do is access their websites and send them a message like the one below that you can cut and paste:

On December 16, 2025, attorney Ana L. Toledo from Targeted Justice delivered to the Office of the Intelligence Committee at the Hart Building fifteen affidavits of American civilians diagnosed with Havana Syndrome. She has visited Sen. Tom Cotton on four occasions and so far he and his staff have refused to meet with her despite his responsibility to open an investigation into the abuses by the intelligence community.

I ask that you meet with her so that she can bring you evidence of civilian victims of Havana Syndrome in our nation. Her contact information is on the cover of the documents delivered to the Committee representative. As a committee member, I ask that you demand an investigation into this matter that threatens our entire nation.

//

I am counting on you. Each one of you is an integral part of our fight for freedom.

Do not wait until tomorrow. Please do it NOW!

//

The Gavel’s next episode will be on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, December 24, at 8:00 pm EST/7:00 pm CST. I hope you join me.

On Wednesday, December 31st, I will have a special one hour edition of the Gavel, with a countdown of the ten most important events crucial to our fight for freedom. I am preparing it with dedication and love. Please do not miss it!