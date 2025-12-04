The Gavel, Ep. 29

I explain it in today’s episode of The Gavel, a podcast I prepare with much love and dedication every week to inspire you to continue pushing back on the criminals.

Come back tomorrow for the post on the Privacy Act presentation.

This week, my friend Mari introduced me to this precious short song that I wanted to share with you.

First, because just listening to it, makes you smile.

Second, because it has simple lyrics and nice melody, making it easy for you to learn, challenging your brain to learn something outside of your comfort zone. I find it that when you plug in bilingualism to your regular thoughts, you confuse the criminals. You make it hard for them to pull their tricks.

Third, because the song triggers an instant good mood and divine protection.

Fourth, singing caresses the soul, and makes any sadness or anger go away.

Try it.

Since no prayer goes unheard, it is an easy way to be covered under our Lord’s protection.

Here are the Spanish lyrics and its translation:

Challenge yourself! Learn your first Spanish lesson while invoking our Lord and confusing the criminals! It’s a win-win-win!