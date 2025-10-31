The Gavel, Ep. 24

I have been traveling for three days now, in my cross-country journey to our nation’s capital to expose the evil program that has taken so much from so many.

I am fortunate that the Lighthouse is making the trip with me. It would have been extremely difficult for me to do this on my own. Someone always stays behind in the car while the other gets coffee or gets a bathroom break. Otherwise, the gremlins would have a ball getting into the car.

Last night, we arrived to Virginia. We spent over 10 hours in the car from Alabama, crossed Tennessee and stopped at a Virginia town within 1 1/2 hours from the border. The reason it took 10 hours for what is normally a 5-hour drive is that we took some country roads.

This is what we discovered:

It is harder for the criminals to send gangstalkers to country roads. By the time they get anywhere, we are gone. It is much easier for them to summon criminals to highways.

Country roads are prettier, and safer for us.

I carry in the car my jamming device and wear my TENS unit to cover my ears (that have been equipped with devices to make them work as antennas for my WBAN). This helps immensely to curtail the attacks. However, when I am on the highway, the facial probes that criminal surgeons installed under my skin in the mouth and nose area get activated. They make my nose itch and my lips tremble. I now know these are triggered with cell tower frequencies, not WiFi/Bluetooth as my implants are.

The other benefit of country roads is that you do not get the traffic of 18-wheelers that we now know have become a serious safety hazard given the freebie licenses given to illegal immigrants that have been causing mayhem on the roads and do not meet the high standards of professional truck drivers.

Bottom line: if you are doing some traveling around, budget in more time and try the country roads. They are prettier and safer for us TIs.

Today I am to arrive at D.C., and start the search for a secure abode from where to live and work to expose the criminals in my mission for justice and freedom for all…