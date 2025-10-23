The Gavel, Ep. 23

Despite the government shutdown, there’s tons to talk about!

is getting things done with the Working Group devising the de-weaponization of the Intelligence Community.

Then there’s

Kennedy, Jr. tating that mass shootings is a health concern that he wants to investigate. I am ready to meet with him in D.C. and give him the receipts of who is doing it.

A Kentucky man that should have read targetedjustice.substack.com to learn that his neighbor did not own a microwave weapon murdered him for “torturing him for five years with directed energy weapons.”

Finally, I discuss the discoveries by Dr. Len Ber of the disguising of various unconstitutional “tools” of the Intelligence Community in the form of threat databases that substituted (or not?) the non-investigative subjects of the Terrorist Screening Database.

All this and more in today’s The Gavel!