The Gavel, Ep. 22

Because you asked for it…here’s this week’s episode of The Gavel.

In our mission to expose the government weaponization against average Americans, we must look at the seemingly unrelated events that transpire and observe the connecting thread between them.

The developments regarding January 6 are a perfect example of the modus operandi of the government criminals’ targeting tactics: abuse of power, surveillance, entrapment, criminal prosecution and character defamation.

Now that the players are being caught, they are running scared.

The moment has come to ride this wave of exposure to further our goal of ending the diabolical targeting program.

THE MOMENT IS NOW:

· NOW THAT SENATORS HAVE LEARNED THAT THEIR PHONE RECORDS WERE SURVEILLED.

· NOW THAT THE SENATE OPENED AN INVESTIGATION UNTIL FEBRUARY ON THE QUIET SKIES AND ILLEGAL SURVEILLANCE.

· NOW THAT WE HAVE ALLIES INVESTIGATING THE GOVERNMENT WEAPONIZATION.

· NOW THAT THE ENTRAPMENT OF J6ERS IS BEING EXPOSED.

· NOW THAT HAVANA SYNDROME IS BEING EXPOSED.

//

I hope you can support my mission to our nation’s capital to do just that.

I need the commitment of recurrent monthly donors until we shut down the program, whatever happens first, that will make it possible for me to concentrate on my mission. A small commitment by many will help me move mountains.

ONE TIME OR RECURRING MONTHLY DONATIONS

Donors can make a one-time donation or create monthly recurring donations. All they would need to do is go to your campaign page, click on the “Give” button and fill out the donation form while selecting the “Monthly Subscription” option. This latter one will be really helpful in supporting the mission to recover Freedom for All.

Thank you for your pricelles solidarity!