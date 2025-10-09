The Gavel, Ep. 21

Dear friends:

This whole social medial world is hard to navigate on your own. I am doing my best to make sure my posts get out there to all of you. Because they are important.

I am uploading here yesterday’s episode of The Gavel, because there is important information that you need to be updated on.

The sample Privacy Act request letter can be found here: https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/e9aeb2b6-4e47-47e6-bd49-4a5e3ffb5336/downloads/26f09ba1-07cb-4bb7-80df-b5632c7a362b/FBI_UPDATED_FOIAJane%20Doe%20example.pdf?ver=1759793916972

You need to adapt this format to your situation, and be specific so that they cannor say your request is too ambiguous or that they could not identify anything relating to you. Provide your name and aliases. It’s important.

If you need help with your request, you can hire editor Jill Amack (jilltj@proton.me) to assist you.

Send it through tracked mail..

Mr. Patel promised accountability. Let’s help him deliver it.

//

As part of my fundraising efforts to relocate to D.C. to fight for FREEDOM, I have created a Founding Member subscription for donors. Aside from access to content that hereinafter will be posted ONLY for paid subscribers, I will grant Founding Members a half hour video or phone call, as well as access to the once-a-month Zoom call for donors I will hold from D.C. to give updates on my mission.

You can also donate through https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo

Criminals are trying to stop us from tasting freedom again.

Do not let them!