At the risk of repeating myself and sounding like a broken record, I drafted and send the traitor Colonel at the Space Force another letter today. Everyone’s torture has gone up as if they meant to wipe us out before the new administration wipes them out.

Below is another sample letter you can copy and adapt to your needs.

Please take the time to write to Colonel Petrusi, who supervises at least three hundred operations personnel that program and operate the electromagnetic weapons that hurt targeted individuals.

No effort goes unnoticed.

Together we can shut down the criminals.

//

December 30, 2024

Colonel Nicole Petrusi, Commanding Officer

Peterson Space Force Base

1334 W. Stewart Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80916-0000

nicole.petrucci@spaceforce.mil

Colonel Petrusi:

As commander of the various squadrons that earn a living firing directed energy weapons at the undersigned, as well as more than 300,000 civilians in the United States, I demand that you cease and desist the torture that you order the squadrons under your command to perpetrate upon us.

You are fully aware that some of the GPS targeting coordinates are located in the United States—you are committing TREASON. My specific coordinates on the night of Saturday, December 28, 2024, were the following: 29.xxxxx° N, -95.xxxxx° W. I was brutally attacked in the area of my abdomen with microwave beams fired from the weaponized cell tower that the US Space Force uses as a directed energy weapon located on or around these coordinates: 29.761977 ° N, -95.420315 ° W. Yes, I was one of the Terrorist Screening Center targets at whom your squadrons fired weapons that night, causing me caused me indescribable pain.

I am an attorney, a mother, and a productive member of society arduously working for the eradication of the illegal Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual program. As an environmental attorney working to protect disenfranchised communities and the environment of my beloved island of Puerto Rico, criminal operatives with access to corrupt FBI agents illegally placed me on two hidden categories of the Terrorist Screening Database reserved for those that do not meet the reasonable suspicion terrorist criteria but are still condemned to a life of torture.

I will work every day of my life to shut down this illegal program and hold legally accountable the traitors that perpetrated its torture, including you. Bear in mind that all the commanders under your authority will point to you when asked why did they torture civilians on American soil. Even though it will not serve to save them from prosecution, they will all state in unison that they were following your orders.

I demand that you immediately CEASE AND DESIST your illegal conduct of ordering the targeting and torture with electromagnetic weapons of more than 300,000 civilians in the homeland and 6 million foreign nationals abroad.

Sincerely,

Ana L. Toledo

cc: Zachary.Scoggins@spaceforce.mil

Kathleen.Nieuwenhuis@spaceforce.mil

Alex.Birkle@spaceforce.mil