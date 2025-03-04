The past few weeks have been brutal for our treasured community.

Forecasting that their end is near, the government criminals have increased their torture, hacking, and gangstalking on everyone.

President Trump’s Executive Orders prohibiting government weaponization, censorship, and curtailing government waste make it inevitable for those implementing them not only to expose the program but also cut off its various sources of funding.

Despite this, it seems that the CIA clowns that run the show tell their lackeys to continue their business as usual, as if their crimes against humanity were not soon coming to be exposed and brought to a screeching halt. In fact, the government criminals have upped their ante, perpetrating unprecedented levels on torture on everyone, in the hopes of enabling an en masse suicide.

Just like the Titanic’s musicians, the criminals seem to be intent on playing their music until the ship has sunk.

A timeless and inspirational TED Talk video I have watched countless times is that of Diana Nyad, who at the age of 64 accomplished a feat that no one —younger or in better shape — had ever accomplished: swimming for 53 hours from Cuba to Florida.

Diana had tried the crossing four times before, to no avail. Recounting her feat, she gives as much credit for her triumph to her experienced and dedicated team as she attributes to herself.

Diana’s mantra in this journey became: “Find a way.”

If you have a dream, you will have obstacles. However, if you believe, and have faith, and persevere, you will find your way.

Perhaps you have seen the movie featuring Jodie Foster telling her story (I have not). If you have not, you might as well hear the story from Diana herself:

When she arrived in Key West, Diana managed to declare that:

“You can chase your dreams at any age.”

“Never ever give up.”

“To be is to do.”

Other endurance athletes such as marathon runners consistently report that at about the twenty-third mile, when their legs start to fail them, is the power of their minds that kicks in to take them over the finish line.

It is not your body, but your mind, that can turn adversity and exhaustion into success.

The members of this community have gone through unspeakable pain and suffering. Just like the marathon runner on the twenty-fifth mile, or Diana after the first nine hours of swimming, many find it hard to figure out how they will make it through to the finish line: the day the voices will go quiet, the day that their bodies will stop aching, the day that strangers will stop lurking everywhere…

Just like the lit Key West horizon prompted Diana to continue swimming despite the physical pain and delusional mental state, I urge you all to look at the encouraging signs that indicate that the program will soon shut down to muster the strength to cross its finish line.

This is no time to give up.

This is a time to be more active than ever, writing and calling public officials while coherently making social media posts exposing the program.

Please join Targeted Justice’s Digital Warriors Army, and join the bandwagon of soldiers peacefully fighting for freedom.

Do not miss this opportunity to demand and reclaim the freedom that has been stolen from all of us.

The time is now.