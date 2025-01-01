2024 has been a difficult year. As a firm believer in the justice system, I never fathomed that the US courts would deny Targeted Justice its day in court to challenge the illegality of the two secret and unauthorized categories of the terrorist screening database reserved for civilians that do not meet the terrorist suspicion criteria.

It is so illegal and unconstitutional, and our complaint so detailed and factually grounded, that it never crossed my mind we could not prevail.

One of the most priceless experiences in this journey in the quest for freedom for targeted individuals was growing my friendship with the committed and brilliant warrior, Dr. Len Ber.

My friend Len’s attacks increased as he dedicated himself with discipline and utmost professionalism to delivering a podcast to keep the community informed of our efforts, educating them on the legal process of our case as well as related litigation and events in the executive and legislative branches.

Yesterday marked the last episode of the TJ v Garland podcast. In Episode 70, we also made the countdown of what we surmised were the most significant 2024 events for the targeted community.

During this episode where we wore our heart in our sleeves, we discussed events we had not disclosed before that will be of interest to the community. This farewell is but a “so long,” since next year will bring about the Targeted Justice Podcast.

We thank you deeply for the support you have all given us in this journey, and pray that you can continue to follow us in social media as we need your collaboration to raise awareness among non-targeted individuals as well as those that will be sworn in to office in the coming months.

I am profoundly thankful to all of you that have showered me with your love and compassion, as well as those that have generously supported my work. Particularly to those that had to make an extraordinary effort to do so, since the criminals are intent on blocking any such attempt.

As I reminisced on the two years I have spent fighting for our freedom in Texas, I realized that one of the most valuable practices in the goal of staying level-headed is living in the here and now, not worrying about what we cannot change, or what has not happened yet — and may never will.

This day will never come again.

Collect memorable moments. The criminals hate it when we laugh, when we feel grateful, when we pray, when we feel happy for being alive while defeating them by surviving their military-grade weaponry and antics.

I urge you to enjoy the spontaneous, blissful and free moments that life gifts us, like the drive I had a few days ago through the most amazing Christmas decorations I had yet to see.

Having decided upon teaching myself video editing, I hereby humbly share with you my first amateur attempt at it:

I hope you have a Happy New Year!