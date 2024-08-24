Last week, I accomplished an important milestone in my career: I reached 1K followers on this platform.

Before I realized that I was a targeted individual, for years I had yearned to drop the stress-filled legal profession to become a full-time journalist and writer. My goal was —and continues to be— to make this a better world through my writing. From the Puerto Rico corruption schemes and environmental crimes that I have documented, to priceless life lessons and heinous human rights violations that I have witnessed, I have a trove of stories that want to be told.

To each of my subscribers, I am deeply thankful. Today, despite the government criminals’ efforts to obliterate my credibility and life, every day I am closer to reaching my goal of becoming a professional writer because of your support.

A rough journey

The government criminals (“they/them”) have done everything to hide my newsletter and sabotage my vocation. For one, I cannot edit pictures within the post, and the editing tool…