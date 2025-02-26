There is consensus in our targeted community that the directed energy weapons torture and the gangstalking have gone sky-high in the past two weeks.

I perceive this unhinged uptick as the impending demise of the criminal Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP) that will inevitably result from President Trump’s various Executive Orders (EO) such as the one on ending the #weaponization of the Government signed on January 20, 2025.

The criminals are desperate because their free money is coming to an end.

One of the most recent EOs presents us with a golden opportunity to demand from Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Kristi Noem that she pull the plug on the illegal organized stalking, psychological operations, harassment, property vandalism, pet torture/assassination, and the slew of illegal activity that is paid for with your taxpayer dollar.

On February 18, 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order on “Radical Transparency on Wasteful Spending.”

This EO specifically provides:

“The United States Government spends too much money on programs, contracts, and grants that do not promote the interests of the American people. For too long, taxpayers have subsidized ideological projects overseas and domestic organizations engaged in actions that undermine the national interest. The American people have seen their tax dollars used to fund the passion projects of unelected bureaucrats rather than to advance the national interest. The American people have a right to see how the Federal Government has wasted their hard-earned wages.”

The President specifically thus instructed agency heads to: “I therefore direct the heads of executive departments and agencies (agencies) to take all appropriate actions to make public, to the maximum extent permitted by law and as the heads of agencies deem appropriate to promote the policies of my Administration, the complete details of every terminated program, cancelled contract, terminated grant, or any other discontinued obligation of Federal funds.”

A few weeks ago, Senator Rand Paul foreshadowed the wasteful debacle at DHS during Secretary Noem’s confirmation hearings:

Our treasured community needs to make their voice heard at every possible opportunity to bring to officials’ attention how the President’s mandates compel the shutting down of those parts of the demonic program under their control.

The illegal #gangstalking program that obliterates our civil and human rights is directed and financed by #DHS.

It needs to end.

Just as I have done with prior officials before, below you will find a letter to Secretary Noem that will be posted in all social media in the hopes that you repost, copy, adapt, and send on your own. Let’s post it everywhere!

Bring it on Digital Warriors! Here are the X and Truth Social handles you should post it to:

February 26, 2025

Hon. Kristi Noem

Office of the Executive Secretary

MS 0525 Department of Homeland Security

2707 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE

Washington, DC 20528-0525

RE: DHS-FUNDED CRIMES

Secretary Noem:

In light of the policies set forth by President Donald J. Trump’s February 18, 2025 Executive Order titled “Radical Transparency About Wasteful Spending”, this is to bring to your attention the un-American and illegal activity orchestrated and funded by the Department of Homeland Security that you should order to be immediately eradicated.

During your confirmation hearings, referring to the agency you were appointed to direct, Senator Rand Paul stated:

“There is not a single comprehensive list to address all the collaborative relationships that the department and its components engage in...that we can’t describe them.”

The reason why DHS refused to describe some of these “collaborative relationships” to the Homeland Security Committee is because many of them are patently illegal and in violation of the Fourth Amendment trample over the most basic civil and human rights of those illegally targeted by the government.

There are over 300,000 Americans that Federal Bureau of Investigation’s officials have attested under penalty of perjury have been placed on the Terrorist Screening Database without reasonable suspicion and “under secret criteria.”

The Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General audit reports concluded that 97% of the people on the TSDB have “No known ties to terrorism” and do not represent a threat to national security. Only .28% of the list contains the names of actual “known and suspected terrorists.” The vast majority of this “blacklist” is reserved for whistleblowers, activists, J6ers, parents that protest at school boards, and any enemy of the Deep State.

DHS imparts the directives implemented in the Fusion Centers that carry out the illegal psychological operations against the people illegally placed on the TSDB. Together with their Citizen Corps co-conspirators, state and federal officials engage in organized stalking, spying, harassment, street theater, vandalism, break-ins, and a myriad of illegal tactics to obliterate these “blacklisted’ individuals.

These DHS-funded programs are unconstitutional and even criminal. They mirror the Stasi police state that is un-American and militates against the most basic precepts of the America First agenda. Under President Trump’s order, they should be eradicated from DHS operations.

I urge you to order an immediate halt to the funding of the illegal gangstalking programs at DHS, (also coded as “counterterrorism”). Consistent with the EO cited above, I urge you to inform the public about the closure of this nefarious chapter in the history of DHS, along the implementation of measures that will ensure such crimes against humanity will never again be paid for the taxpayer dollars that fund DHS.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this urgent matter.

Best,

Ana L. Toledo, Esq.

Counsel for TargetedJustice.com

cc: Hon. Rand Paul, Hon. Tulsi Gabbard, Hon. Kash Patel, President Donald J. Trump,