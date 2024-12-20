Today, Targeted Justice published a newsletter whose distribution was obstructed by the government criminals.

Consistent with my mission to work every day to end the criminal targeting program, I hereby share with you the email that that I sent today some of the US Space Force employees that fire electromagnetic weapons.

It is my hope that you copy, adapt it to your situation, and send it ASAP.

It takes an empowered community to shut down the criminal program.

//

December 20, 2024

Etan.Funches@spaceforce.mil

Aliviah.Williams@spaceforce.mil

Bilal.Riddick@spaceforce.mil

Samantha.Moody@spaceforce.mil

Ryan.Vickers@spaceforce.mil

Matthew.Douglas@spaceforce.mil

Jay.Mirabel@spaceforce.mil

Madeline.Midas@spaceforce.mil

Dear sirs and madams,

As electromagnetic weapons operators at the Space Force, it is likely you have fired them at me.

You see, I am an American citizen, non-investigative subject illegally placed on the secret categories of the Terrorist Screening Database that is distributed to your agency 24/7. FBI operatives have admitted under penalty of perjury that people placed in Handling Codes 3 and 4 “do not meet the reasonable suspicion terrorist criteria” and “do not represent a threat to national security” (Timothy Groh, Former Terrorist Screening Center Director) and are placed in them under “secret criteria” (FBI Supervisor Samuel Robinson).

I am an attorney, a mother, and a proud whistleblower of corruption and environmental crimes in Puerto Rico. It was the FBI Field Office in Puerto Rico that illegally placed me on the list, obliterating my family ties, friendships, and professional standing. I am a real, human, productive member of society who has never been involved in any crime or act of terrorism and who fervently loves God.

Due to the FBI’s illegal conduct, I currently live all alone in the following coordinates xx.xxxxx° N, xx.xxxxx° W.

I urge you to look up how many times you have fired your weapons from the comfort of your office at the ID number assigned to those coordinates. Then look up the Terrorist Screening Center ID number associated with my coordinates and check your log files to find out the years that the Space Force has been illegally attacking me in other locations, causing severe pain, anguish, sleep deprivation, bodily harm, and Havana syndrome, among others.

While you are at it, you may want to corroborate the horrific torture you perpetrate on my friend, Dr. Len Ber, whose coordinates are xx.xxxxx° N, xx.xxxxx° W. He is a brilliant medical doctor, and the first civilian diagnosed with Havana syndrome in the United States. Richard Lighthouse, Dr. Sally Priester, and myself have witnessed how he is tortured by up to five satellites simultaneously at the left temple of his head, causing excruciating and inhumane pain.

You are perpetrating torture on me, Dr. Ber, and over 300,000 other Americans in the homeland.

Your conduct constitutes treason, and just because you are following your superior’s orders you will not be let off the hook. It did not work for Hitler’s sergeants, and it will not work for you.

Look within and evaluate if the paycheck you receive is worth the spiritual weight that your crimes against humanity have brought upon you.

May God have mercy on your souls.

Best,

Ana L. Toledo