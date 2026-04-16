Mira!

Mira!

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Matt's avatar
Matt
1h

Way to go!! Great job Richard and Analog Ana!!

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Lalainia's avatar
Lalainia
1h

This is progress, very good progress. Yes, the speaking to important people or groups is usually an attack on your mind, no they do not want you to sound sane. Detox before these type of things, fast if you can. It makes the attacks less, and anger with a purpose, a flame not a blaze seems to keep the sharpness, divine guidance maybe.

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