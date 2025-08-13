In the latest The Gavel, I had the honor of interviewing Dr. Kirk Moore, a medical hero that injected saline solution to consenting patients instead of the COVID-19 bioweapon, it almost cost him his freedom. Dr. Kirk Moore is a respected 59-year-old plastic surgeon and former Navy Flight Surgeon from Utah. He’s got a rare combination of experience and courage.

Thanks to the intervention of Mike Lee, Thomas Massie and, in particular, Marjorie Taylor Greene, this courageous surgeon got the charges dismissed three days after the trial began. He faced 35 years in prison.

For more than two years, Dr. Moore battled government weaponization and WON! He did not give up.

His Fight4Moore gift-send-go link is the following: https://www.givesendgo.com/Fight4moore?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=Fight4moore

His plastic surgery clinic is appropriately named “Freedom” and can be found at freedoomsurgicalutah.com

God knows how many of us need freedom from nonconsensual implants…