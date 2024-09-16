This morning I came across a new petition platform that does not seem to shadowban activists seeking change, as other platforms do.

I created a petition to ask Congress to enact legislation making it illegal for the Federal Bureau of Investigation to nominate and permanently add non-investigative subjects to two secret categories of the Terrorist Screening Database, under secret criteria and without any due process. These are the people that do not meet the reasonable suspicion criteria to be on any terrorist list and do not represent a threat to national security, as the FBI admits.

The Terrorist Screening Database is not the result of an act of Congress. It is the product of Homeland Security Presidential Directive-6 that consolidated 14 terrorist lists from various agencies into one. It is not supposed to contain the names of innocent civilians.

Please help me make history by signing and sharing this petition and exceed our 5,000 signature goal. You can find the petition here:

"Demand…