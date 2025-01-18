The President of the United States is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. What this means is that he is the ultimate boss. Everyone at the Department of Defense –including the US Space Force– MUST follow his orders.

For many targeted individuals, it is hard to believe that President Donald J. Trump does not know about the Targeted Individual program. We have learned from Dr. Steven Greer’s lectures that the presidential security clearance level is 17, the evidence suggests that the TI program is a USAP at Level 35 - ULTRA, the Code Name for MK-ULTRA.

It is possible that by now, President Trump may have found out through unofficial sources about the program. For one, we know that Dr. Katherine Horton posted on Truth Social that she visited him at Mar-A-Lago on December 8th. (Yay!)

Whether President Trump knows the full extent of the program or not, it occurred to me that every single targeted individual, their friends, and family should write to him and ask that he issue an executive order demanding an immediate halt of the firing of electromagnetic weapons on US Soil.

To make it easy on you, I am including a sample letter you can just copy, paste, print, and send to President Trump. Feel free to add your personal experience, such as how the government criminals torment your child with V2K or torture your pets. No effort is in vain. Let’s flood his mail!

I have located the following links/addresses I urge you to send it to:

https://www.45office.com/contact/

press@trumporg.com

press@trumpvancetransition.com

https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/contact/

The Trump Organization

725 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10022

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20500

I urge you to also copy and paste this letter (with your name) on all social media and tag on X: President Trump (@realDonaldTrump), Vice President J.D. Vance (@JDVance), Attorney General Pam Bondi (@PamBondi), Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Leo Terrell (@TheLeoTerrell).

SAMPLE LETTER

Dear President Trump:

As part of the Golden Age of America that more than half of the voters in the United States expect will emerge from your presidency, I want to bring to your attention to an urgent matter that you should bring to an immediate halt: the unacknowledged special access program that targets and experiments on civilians within the United States and around the world, referred to as the Targeted Individual (TI) Program.

It is urgent that you make it a priority to remove war criminals General Chance Saltzman as US Space Force Commander and David Abba, the Executive Director of the Special Access Program Central Office (SAPCO). These individuals are the ultimate sadists, traitors to our nation. They are responsible for the torture and human experimentation of over 300,000 innocent citizens in America and around six million around the world, including babies and children. An #AmericanHolocaust. They are responsible for millions of crimes against humanity, in violation of their victims’ most basic human and civil rights.

The TI program is a nefarious sequel to the CIA’s MKULTRA program which never ended. Combined with the FBI’s COINTELPRO tactics, it morphed into an atrocious surveillance and torture apparatus that has inhumanely destroyed the lives of millions. The goal is to deprive the target of everything that is precious to them, and separate them from friends and family, and obliterate their lives, hounding subjects into taking their own lives.

The undersigned is one of the over 300,000 estimated targets in America. We were illegally placed by the FBI on two secret categories of the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) reserved for activists, whistleblowers, conservatives, and dissenters. The FBI admitted that handling codes 3 and 4 that comprise 97% of the TSDB contain the identities of individuals that do not meet the reasonable suspicion terrorist criteria, are not a threat to national security, and are not screened as such when traveling.

Why then, are they on the TSDB?

Because it is a blacklist, used to punish any enemy of the Deep State. Although Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) are not supposed to be fired at GPS coordinates within the United States, the US Space Force traitors fire them at humans, their children, and pets. DEWs are known to cause Havana Syndrome, burns, microwave auditory effect (“voice-to-skull”), organ failure, and/or atrocious head and bodily pain. DEW attacks are torture.

I urge you, as Commander-in-Chief, that as soon as practicable, you issue the following urgently-needed Executive Orders to end this illegal program:

1) Order to everyone at the Department of Defense, including the US Space Force, the CIA, and Gen. Abba to stop firing microwave weapons at civilians, their property and pets in the United States and abroad. Order an investigation and court-martial of every individual that has fired directed energy weapons at GPS coordinates within U.S. soil.

2) Order an immediate halt to spying on Americans through FISA Section 702, including the prohibition of Stingray devices on those individuals that do not meet the probable cause standard.

3) Immediately dismantle the CIA’s Psychological Operations at the Denver Airport and petition for the revocation of the medical licenses of any mental health or medical professional that collaborated with the Program.

4) Amend Homeland Security Presidential Directive 6 to:

Demand that anyone placed on the TSDB meet the probable cause standard.

Order the immediate elimination from the TSDB handling codes 3 and 4 subcategories

Order the elimination from the TSDB of any identity that does not meet the reasonable suspicion standard

Order the publication of the list of every person added to TSDB’s handling codes 3 and 4 since its inception in 2004.

5) Order the formation of an investigative committee following the precedent of the Church Committee to investigate the intelligence agencies’ violation of Executive Order 12,333 that prohibits human experimentation, the Convention Against Torture, and the Eighth Amendment of the United States Constitution that prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

You know what it is to be a targeted person.

I urge you to bring back freedom from torture and privacy to all Americans. It will be your greatest contribution to humanity.

May God grant you the strength, wisdom, and protection to carry out the challenges ahead of you.

Best,

Ana L. Toledo, Esq.

An illegally targeted individual

Send your emails and letters today!