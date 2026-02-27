I love reading. Particularly authors that describe scenes to the tee.

This year I embarked on reading the Bible cover to cover. Given the archaic measurements used when describing the altars and the tabernacles, it is impossible for me to see those artifacts and structures in my mind.

It occurred to me to ask Grok to make an image of them. I prompted for Grok to make an exact image contained in various chapters of Exodus. Specifically Exodus 36:8-38 (Tabernacle) and Exodus 37:1-29.

This is what it came up with.

The images do not seem to me to be accurate to the tee. I sometimes feel Grok is manipulated by the criminals to provide inaccurate or false results.

Nonetheless, it’s a good start. It provides me with a general idea of what I could not construe in my mind: the size, the colors, the gold-plated altars. That’s all I needed.

