Since college, I have been in awe of crew teams. They wake up at five in the morning and by six they are practicing away for a few hours each day. They practice under severe cold weather, despite the heavy winds inherent to the river that becomes their second home.

The narrator in this video nails an exhilarating team chemistry…

“Just because they are strong, doesn’t mean they can’t get their assess kicked….

This isn’t a math test. It’s a completely kind of test, one where passion has a funny way of trumping logic…”

ROWING IN THE SAME DIRECTION

The team has one goal: to win the race. In order to do so, they must be in perfect unison, read each others’ cues, adapt, and give it all.

It would never occur to anyone that a member of the team would row in the opposite direction of the rest.

I compare our mission to shut down the “Program’ as a crew match: all of its components must practice discipline, and row in the same direction. Give it all they can.

However, our triumph depends on unison. It does not matter if two team members are the best of their kind if the rest row in disarray or in an opposite direction.

The boat will not get anywhere.

Now transfer that concept to our goal of being free from torture. In this community, most are passionately rowing in the same direction, motivated by one same goal.

Then others say: there’s no way to defeat such behemoth.

To them I say: hold my beer. I am certain we can win.

Although some claim to be in the team seeking to end the program, they do everything to hamper the effort and progress of the rest of the team.

“In what way?” you may ask.

The range of self-sabotage is wide-ranging. From the individual repeating their V2K as a sound authority on anything, to the people that slander those leaders fighting for freedom, their behavior is like that of a crew member rowing against the flow, preventing us from fully tackling the race.

Be vigilant. Learn to identify who discourages your efforts to fight back. Who tells you that it’s futile. Who sabotages your intention of becoming a force to be reckoned with. Who discourages you from letting the warrior within you manifest him or herself.

Whatever you do, please don’t slow down the boat.

I invite you to row in unison with our common goal. Sometimes all it takes is gently rowing alongside the rest, while others do the heavy lifting.

The point is to never, ever row backwards. It’s not fair to the rest of the team that is working so hard.

To those giving it all: thank you for being in our team.

Each one of you counts.

Let’s do this.