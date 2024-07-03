Translated from latin, res ipsa loquitur means that the “the thing speaks for itself”.

The applicability of this common law doctrine in a tort case is an attorney’s dream scenario. The res ipsa loquitur doctrine allows a court to infer negligence from the very nature of the injury in the absence of direct evidence as to how it happened.

With the exception of the required expert witness to declare about the nature of the client’s injuries, the liability in this kind of case is easier to prove than in your average case because there is a certainty as to the sole cause of the damage the claimant.

Attorneys across the nation have not started to pay attention. And they should.

Havana Syndrome, accurately referred to as Non-Kinetic Brain Injury and oftentimes referred to as Anomalous Health Incidents (“AHI”), consists of a type of brain injury that can only be caused by exposure to intentional directed pulsed electromagnetic energy through a directed energy weapon (DEW).

In 2020, the National A…