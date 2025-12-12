Since last week, I had been planning to attend a hearing held today. In an effort to deter me, the criminals burned my face.

The hapless lemmings still think that their attacks will deter me even though time and again I have proven to them that what they accomplish is increase my enthusiasm to do whatever I had set out to do.

This morning I left early to avoid the enemy’s obstacles interfering with my attendance to the House Committee on Homeland Security hearing ““Never Let Our Guard Down”: Chairman Guest Previews Worldwide Threats Hearing.”

The witnesses in attendance were:

I got there early, forty-five minutes before it started. Despite this, people in attendance (to protest and harass Ms. Noem) cut in line. Consequently, I had to wait about fifteen minutes to get in, but I did not miss anything as I watched the first part on the phone.

I was in line when Ms. Noem arrived.

Once inside, I witnessed how both sides of the aisle had an irreconciliable agenda between them: the Democrats attacking Ms. Noem, and Mr. Kent, and the Republicans defending their endeavor.

Notice I did not mention praise to Mr. Glasheen — the Director of the Terrorist Screening Center — because he came across as smart as a box of rocks. When one of the representatives asked him: “Where is Antifa?” and “How many people belong to Antifa?” he could NOT answer. To make up for it he replied that it was a fluid situation.

The Indian representative from Illinois that wears a muskrat on his head, Shri Thanedar, insulted Ms. Noem, demanding that she resign.

Ms. Noem cleverly replied that his request was an endorsement of how well she was doing her job.

IMPORTANT TAKES FOR OUR COMMUNITY:

Even though Ms. Noem had to leave at noon, some representatives expressed for the record the questions they had prepared for her.

The most revealing one came from the representative from New Jersey, Nellie Pou, brought forth really good information for our community: Ms. Noem has reduced the counterterrorism grants substantially, from dozens of millions to nine million dollars annually.

This should translate to reduced ganstalking for our New Jersey victims. (Let me know).

I hope Ms. Noem realizes she substantially cut the budget, and no terrorist act happened. Why? Because the targets are law-abiding citizens.

Another pearl I obtained is that now the FBI deems “China” the terrorist threat.

Hapless Mr. Glasheen came across as extremely unintelligent and insecure.

I got to speak to two people that I will not mention. Suffice it to say that every effort I make will be like the drop that falls on the pitcher, until one of them breaks it. (“Tanto da la gota al cantaro, hasta que la rompe.” — (So many times does the water drop hits the pitcher that it eventually breaks it.”

I am here for the long run.

//

As I Sat there while the criminals pummeled my kidneys, I looked at lying, pathetic Glassheen from behind. I discovered I could only feel sorry for him. Imagine carrying in your conscience that you retain hostage innocent Americans and civilians around the world that you could set free from torture, but choose not to.

To me is seemed as if he is a prisoner of his evil deeds. An unhappy, nervous, man uncomfortable with himself.

Staring at him, I did not feel anger. I did not feel disgust. I did not feel hatred for that criminal that insists on obliterating my life, and those of so many beloved friends that have become my family.

I admit that this pleasantly surprised me. I do believe God continues to act in mysterious ways, making me a better person than I was before I discovered that I was targeted.

It almost felt as if I was ready to forgive him if he was so inclined to ask for forgiveness.

Since it is not the bite that kills you when a snake bites you, but the poison that runs through your body, I am glad to have had this practice into facing my executioners and genuinely forgiving them. Their guilt, shame, humiliation, and emotional load that their crimes against humanity impose on them overflow their cup.

Don’t worry. I will still continue to call them criminals, because that’s what they are!

//

I am getting familiar with the workings of these hearings, and how to get around. I hope to have become an expert within a few weeks.

SATURDAY DMV TARGETED JUSTICE MEETING:

This Saturday is the second one of the month. Targeted Justice will hold its monthly meeting. It will be held will be at the Martin Luther King Library, located in 901 G ST. NW. Washington, D.C. (Room 302-D) at 2:00 pm EST.

Nearest Metro Station is Gallery Place-China Town.

We will be discussing Freedom of Information act and Targeted Justice Update.