Next Friday and Saturday, Nov 8-9, Targeted Justice members will be distributing flyers in emergency care clinics and hospitals to raise awareness about the injuries and conditions frequently associated to victims of microwave weapons. Download them form TJ’s website, organize a team, locate the medical facilities close by, and just do it!

On Saturday, Nov. 9th. the Houston Targeted Justice volunteers will carry out its distribution after Targeted Justice's monthly meeting at the Onion Creek Cafe that I will livestream through my X account, @anatoledodavila, and FB, @atoledopr. (Do not miss it!)

This is a unique opportunity to raise the much-needed awareness that the community needs.

We will also livestream some of the visits to the medical facilities, so stay tuned during the day!

I made a Spanish and French translation of the flyer, to reach as may nurses and doctors as we can.