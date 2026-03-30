President Trump is indebted to Elon Musk who did such extraordinary work at DOGE uncovering waste, fraud, and abuse during the first months of the presidency. Despite his outrageous findings, Attorney General Pam Bondi has not filed a single case against the offenders.

On January 20, 2025 (Inaguration Day), President Trump revoked the electric vehicle mandates set in place by the Biden administration.

In so doing, he signed the executive order “Unleashing American Energy” explicitly directed the elimination of the “electric vehicle (EV) mandate” by:

Revoking Biden’s 2021 executive order that set a non-binding goal of 50% of new vehicles sold being electric (or clean vehicles) by 2030.

Instructing federal agencies (EPA, DOT/NHTSA) to review and remove regulatory barriers favoring EVs, promote consumer choice, and consider terminating state emissions waivers that limited gasoline-powered vehicles.

Pausing or reviewing related subsidies, charging infrastructure funds, and “unfair” government distortions that made other vehicles less competitive.

This policy that eliminated tax credit for EV clients affected Tesla’s profits.

In my opinion, President Trump is trying to make it up to Elon by adopting policies that are beneficial to him, but harmful to society in overall terms.

The first of these has to do with the announcement last week that Tesla’s Optimus Humanoid Robots are going to teach children. First Lady Melania Trump launched an initiative to have robots teach our children in schools.

As I see it, this initiative is dual. For one, fostering Elon’s robot manufacturing facility, giving him a financial stimulus to compensate for the elimination of the EV mandates that resulted in slower Tesla sales. Manufacturing will begin in the summer of 2026. Starting in 2027, Tesla has a target of manufacturing one million robots per year.

I get it. Many teachers have lost their minds, indoctrinating children with ideas that their doting parents do not agree with. For example, as of March 2026, at least 168 school districts, covering nearly 6,000 schools, had implemented guidance directing staff not to disclose a student's gender identity, name, or pronoun changes to parents without the student's consent.

They foster gender dysphoria in children, and collude to hide it from the parents.

They instill America Last precepts in children, touting illegal immigration as desirable.

Melania’s initiative could be construed as one legitimately protecting children while financially benefiting Mr. Musk.

A DOUBLE EDGED-SWORD

I do not think that a robot can substitute the love, compassion, and care displayed by the teachers that inspired us children in their formative years. I hold dear to my heart those teachers that held my hand while teaching me to write, that inspired me to try harder, that consoled me in the midst of sadness.

Moreover, anyone can program a robot to say what they want. Today the robots will be anti-woke, but when the other side is in power, they will program the robots accordingly.

It is a balancing act, because I would not want woke teachers instilling in my child values that are contrary to my beliefs.

Then there’s this:

It occurs to me that consistent with previous Neuralink advertisements that I have seen, the government can offer illegal aliens a green card along with a Neuralink payment of $5,000 a month to allow themselves to be implanted with their devices.

Wanna avoid deportation and get free money? How about becoming an experimental subject, and we pay you for it?

I personally saw three immigrants in the church I attend that had been clearly implanted. One even had a round, black plastic device protruding from his head, as if it was a charging port.

I am not making accusations. I am just wondering if there is a correlation between the three Neuralink research sites and their proximity to illegal migrant encampments.

I am just connecting dots. I believe that the American people have a right to know.

As someone that has been illegally implanted with devices in the head, I vehemently oppose any such public-private partnership. I currently have on both sides of my head artifacts placed in January, 2020 that I did not consent to. They make loud micro-processor-like noise. The anguish of not knowing what they are doing to my brain and body, as well as the intrusion in the privacy of my brain is horrible.

I am of the opinion that if illegal immigrants are allowed to stay in exchange of consenting to being implanted, offering such a quid pro quo is inhumane if the full spectrum of consequences is not disclosed to the experimental subject.

I do not wish on anyone the enslavement that these devices perpetrate in me on a daily basis. Not even on the criminals that placed them.

These two scenarios present complex issues. They favor financial gain for one side, while undermining human values on the other.

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In the queasy for freedom from modern-day slavery, I will fight to expose and hold accountable the companies, research facilities, and individuals that experimented on and profited from the victims of government weaponization, placing medical devices in them without their consent. Upon exposing their crimes, we will be able to demand compensation as well as the imposition of legal guardrails moving forward.

Bear in mind that the statute of limitations does not start to elapse until an expert such as a radiologist confirms that you have been illegally implanted.

If you are one such victim of unscrupulous physicians, do not despair. We are walking treasures. The evidence of their crimes is within us, and is undeniable.