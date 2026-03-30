Mira!

Mira!

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Neuroweapons Exposed's avatar
Neuroweapons Exposed
9h

I find tis extremely disturbing. We are replacing human jobs with AI and robots programed by the global elite who have the power and influence to tell the schools what to teach. With all these robots, who is going to pay into social security? It is ridiculous. I would never want my children to be taught by robots. This is the replacement theory going live against humanity.

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Lalainia's avatar
Lalainia
9h

Preparing to “try”to take over all child care. They are parasited humans.😈

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