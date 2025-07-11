During the Gavel this week I mentioned that I was able to put in 18 hours of work thanks to the use of a tens unit on my ears.

Not everyone has my condition. Yet, I hereby present a tool that may be very helpful for the thousands of targeted individuals who, like me, have ears that serve as antennas to communicate with implants, WBAN, or nanotechnology covertly placed in our bodies in violation of all human and constitutional rights known to man.

You can use a black light to detect them.

I first discovered that criminal surgeons in Puerto Rico installed nanotechnology in my ears that acts as antennas when I used noise-cancelling headphones that cover the entire ear. When venturing out to the streets of Old San Juan, the noise-cancelling headphones blocked 90% of the signal that triggered a most cruel form of torture that the criminals concocted for me: facial implants that, upon perp smart phone activation, caused an excruciatingly unbearable itch all over my face.

The perps on the street laughed at me when seeing me scratch my face.

Within days, the criminals broke in to my home and destroyed the the noise-cancelling parts in the headphones that had given me a respite from their torture.

A TENS unit delivers electric pulses to the area where you attach its patches to. I also use ultrasound gel for better conduction. Try to get one that is mostly analog, like the one shown below.

Aside from the pads, you can purchase ear clips that you can use with the TENS unit that work well and do not look weird if worn publicly.

As with any equipment you use, when not using your TENS unit, remove the batteries. Failing to remove the batteries when not in use is an open invitation for the criminals to mess with it at their leisure. The next time you try to use it, it may not work, courtesy of you know who. (For example — blood pressure machines, megaphones, signal analyzers.)

If criminals come in and out of your house, take it with you.

DO NOT purchase a digital one. The criminals will remotely manipulate it and give you sudden, very painful energy jolts or will simply obliterate it in a day.

WIN/WIN

Aside from messing up the data that criminals harvest from us on a daily basis, the TENS unit messes up the signals broadcasted to our “antennas.” From there that I clip on to my ears long tens unit pads that help me be in a better mood and concentrate on any work I need to carry out.

HOW DO THEY HELP?

Wearing the TENS unit pads fully covering both ears helps me clear brain fog, helps me concentrate, and helps me snap out of any gloomy mood.

This by no means is a warranty it will do the same for you.

It may not do the same for you because everyone’s situation is unique to them and I have yet to meet anyone with the amount of implants in his/her body as I have. However, I am sharing this information as a public service announcement because it is something that helps me and may help anyone in a similar situation.

I do not have V2K and cannot vouch that this will help anyone that does because V2K energy is directly pulsed to the skull. It does not require antennas. What I have discovered is that the TENS unit interferes with the implants right under the skin that act as transmitters of data.

A WORD OF CAUTION

I can work with these pads clipped to my ears because I work from home. I do not recommend you use them in an office environment unless you have absolute privacy or can hide them with your hair down.

When I wear them for long hours, my ears do get sore. It’s as if the implants inside of my ears want to come out through the skin.

Be mindful and listen to your body. Do not overdo it.

Our body is the most perfect machine that God has gifted us.