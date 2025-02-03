When I had no clue I was a #TargetedIndividual, it did not cross my mind that I would intentionally be made to wait for hours at the doctor’s office, the beauty salon, and even the cell phone store. The service providers and the street theater perps danced a perfect waltz to make me waste my time.

One of the perps that would call and hold me hostage over the phone even admitted to me that she was paid to make me “waste my time.” So beware of those characters that call to do just that….

Since I have never being a fan of wasted time, I developed the habit of carrying around everywhere I went my First Aid Kit to combat wastes of time: a backpack with the following: bottled water, a snack, coloring book and pencils, sharpener, book, noise-cancelling headphones and my playlist.

Even though unbeknownst to me the criminals were trying hard to make me waste my time, I used the forced wait to relax by coloring, reading, and sometimes writing.

Without knowing it, I turned the tables on them.

I discovered that coloring books offer a priceless meditative and creative experience that is uniquely relaxing.

Coloring also creates new brain synapses, so it is not only relaxing, but also good for your brain’s health.

In my personal experience, when I am focusing on a single activity such as coloring, knitting, gardening or even washing my car with intent, that is when genius ideas pop out of the brain.

It does not have to be expensive. While you can go all out and but the super luxurious Prismacolor coloring pencils, I found at the EcoThrift store a bag of 100 coloring pencils for $4.00. They do the job, and make you become better at your craft with less performing tools.

Supporting those that support our community

Just yesterday I learned that DJ Chris from the

creates adult coloring books. His latest one, Beach Day, just got published.

The next time you go out on appointments or errands, make sure to carry your First Aid kit against wasted time. Take control of the situation and spend it relaxing, creating, coloring away…

Have a blessed day. Freedom will soon be ours.