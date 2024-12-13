At the risk of sounding repetitive as I am sure I have written about this before, I wanted to reiterate the value of a practice I implemented in my life over 30 years ago that has been very beneficial.

I repeat it again because lately the government criminals (they, them) have upped their ante trying to entrap many targeted individuals into shooting themselves in the foot in any possible way they concoct.

Listening to a judge mention the importance of the “24-hour rule,” I immediately recognized what he was speaking about. Namely, do not immediately react in writing (or in a conversation) to any insulting or scathing message thrown your way by means of a text message, social media post, motion, or letter sent to you.

Instead, wait 24 hours to assess your reply, if any. Sleep on it.

Any time you decide to put something in writing in reply thereto, think of the following:

a) How it can come bite you in the *ss?

b) You could be made to read it in a deposition or in a court of law.

A wonderful law professor also taught me that another way to stay out of trouble was to refrain from using inflammatory adjectives in any letter or motion. In your communications, just state the facts, and let the reader come to his or her own conclusions such as: “what a creep!”

Recently, they have been actively trying to bait me into reacting to messages, insults, and unfounded accusations by many means.

Since I know this is their tactic, I make a superhuman effort not indulge them.

If it happens on social media, I simply block the person. We get enough attacks from the criminals to allow one of their pathetic minions that I do not even know is real to get me in trouble.

If it happens by text or email, I do not answer and block the person. If I must, reply I make sure the answer is strictly factual, without adjectives.

I urge you to do the same. It is a trap by them to have something to attack you on or hold you liable in the future.

After all, the highest form of punishment is silence.

From now on, if you get any such message, wait for your the inevitable anger or urge to reply it produces to subside for at least 24 hours.

After a day has gone by, come back to it and evaluate if it is absolutely necessary that you reply. Most of the time, it is not.

When you think of it, replying to such a communication does nothing to make you a better, wealthier, or healthier person.

I hope you incorporate this practice into your life. I can assure you it may save you from undesired situations that may cost you a lot of money, time, angst, and perhaps significant loss.

As targeted individuals we have lost so much, we have to protect what they have not been able to take away yet. Do not give them the chance.

Have a blessed day.