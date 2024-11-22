At some point after I had my bogus gallbladder surgery in 2013 where I got implanted up the wazoo, but before discovering I was a targeted individual in 2021, I started getting sleep bombs while driving.

It did not matter if I had had a good night’s sleep, I had had my morning coffee or I had not had any alcohol: I would get uncontrollable bouts of sluggishness that would cause me to doze off for a second or two while driving. Even though that had never happened to me before, I did not suspect its origins.

The criminals (they, them) wanted me to have an accident which could have even been deadly, making it “my fault” for falling asleep while driving.

In one of those episodes, I cranked up the music and started singing and dancing to Abba’s Dancing Queen on my seat. Yes, dancing. Not with this woman’s choice of music, but just so you get the idea: