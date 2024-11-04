Our precious ears allow us to appreciate exquisite experiences. From the lullaby of ocean waves to Pavarotti’s rendition of Nessum Dorma, our auditory organs are important tools in the pursuit of the goal of enjoying life to the fullest.

The government criminals (they, them) have enslaved many targeted individuals by illegally implanting them with nanotechnology and medical devices. They use our God-given gifts within our bodies to hurt us.

For some of us, they have usurped our auditory organs to perpetrate their criminal shenanigans.

Many targeted individuals have had cochlear implants illegally placed in them.

There are other nefarious little artifacts that the criminals implant in and around the ears to remotely carry out their experimentation on targeted individuals.

Before escaping Puerto Rico, what used to be a leisurely walk to the store became a feat in courage. As soon as I would step out of my home, probes illegally placed under the skin on my face would become unbearably itch…