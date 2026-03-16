I had previously told you about the dangers of clicking on links sent to you via text messages by numbers or people you do not know.

The danger has now escalated. Criminals are using the accounts of people you do know to hack your devices.

When you see one of the links described below, go on Lost in Space’s Robot mode: DANGER WILL ROBINSON! And DO NOT CLICK on them!

Two weeks ago, I received a direct message through the X account of my friend Dr. Joseph Sansone. I deemed it strange, because I know him to be a humble man who would never brag about the material things he owns, and the message included a “post” under his account announcing that he had just bought a BMW with earnings in crypto.

I did not answer, nor did I click on the post. (THANK GOD!)

I was not even curious.

About a week later, I talked to Dr. Sansone on another matter and, in passing, he mentioned that his X account had been hacked. “No wonder!” I said to him explaining the direct message I had received from “his” account. As it turns out, the X account of another friend of his had also been hacked the same way.

Then, Dr. Sally Priester received the same direct message from his hacked account that I had received:

Unfortunately, she innocently clicked on the post thinking it was legit. Then, on March 12, Dr. Sally Priester’s account was hacked as well. he is locked out of her account and a criminal is asking her for 200.00 to return her account:

The hacking tactic now appears as the first post in her X account (DO NOT CLICK ON IT!)

She reported it to the useless IC3.gov where the pathetic FBI government criminals are bound to ignore it, just as they ignored my evidence of the hacking of my lifetime Columbia.edu email account.

In my opinion, the X platform is in bed with the government criminals. Even though Dr. Priester pays for a verified account, they told her it could take up to two weeks to recover her account.



Those of us that are victims of government weaponization have to be more vigilant than non-victims. These scams are perpetrated by the same government criminals and their minions that have stolen so much from us. For them, there are no limits as to every last crumb they can steal.

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ONGOING ANTI-FISA 702 CAMPAIGN - I WILL CONTINUE POSTING UNTIL I AM BLUE IN THE FACE

On April 20, 2026 FISA Section 702 is set to expire. This is the statute that allows the government criminals to spy on you without criminal predicate to do so. With this provision, they listen to and read your electronic communications without obtaining a warrant from an Article III court that requires a showing of probable cause. THIS IS THE MECHANISM THAT YOUR GANGSTALKING DEPENDS ON, USED TO INTERCEPT YOUR EMAILS, PHONE CALLS, AND TEXT MESSAGES.

Please copy and send the information below to every TI you know, and ask them to come together for this monumental effort:

FISA Section 702 is a gross violation of your rights under the Fourth and Fifth Amendments.

We are asking that you write to your Congressman/woman and DEMAND that they vote against the reauthorization of FISA 702. The sample letter is below. Your message is necessary, as President Trump is asking Congress for a blank renewal for 18 months.

Please share this email with at least three TIs that you know and inspire them to send in their emails! The power is in the numbers!

It does not cost you anything, and it can change the course of your gangstalking. Do it today!

Together we can defeat this illegal provision.

Please send TODAY your letter to your Congressman/woman. Doing nothing is not an option. The renewal of Section 702 will continue condemning you to relentless gangstalking.

Search or browse all current members here: https://www.congress.gov/members Use “Find Your Member” by address: https://www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member

It links to individual profiles with contact details from official sources.

Additional easy tool from USAGov:

https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials — Links directly to Senate and House contact resources.



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SAMPLE LETTER (Please personalize it, let them know how this unconstitutional provision is used to obstruct every aspect of your life).

Dear Rep./ Senator _______:

I am one of your constituents residing in CITY, STATE.

On April 20, 2026, FISA Section 702 is set to expire. This dark chapter in American History has not produced the arrest of any “domestic terrorist” as the FBI falsely asserts to perpetrate fear mongering. There is no reason to not force them to obtain an Article III-Court warrant to carry out surveillance of U.S. persons’ communications.

I am writing to you to ask that you emphatically oppose its renewal, and support the bipartisan Government Surveillance Reform Act of 2026 presented by Senators Ron Wyden and Mike Lee and Representatives Warren Davidson and Zoe Lofgren.

I am a law-abiding U.S. citizen victim of government weaponization and FISA Section 702. FBI agents that cannot so much as come up with probable cause to charge me with any crime, use Section 702 to carry out illegal surveillance against me to obstruct every activity I try to carry out. From job applications to family and social media interaction, they interfere with every aspect of my life, using this powerful and nefarious tool intended to stop terrorism from foreign actors to crush my civil rights in violation of the Fourth and Fifth Amendments.

I urge you to support the Government Surveillance Reform Act of 2026 and reject the renewal of Section 702.

The time has come to end the unhinged abuse by unaccountable, rogue government officials that violate their oath of office and instead use their power to persecute and harm law-abiding Americans victims of government weaponization.

I would like to meet with you by video conference or in your office in CITY, STATE as soon as practicable to bring you evidence of the harm that Section 702 has facilitated against me.

Best,

Your signature and phone number

CALL THE WHITE HOUSE!!!

President Trump has asked Congress to renew Section 702 for another 18 months. He has betrayed so many of us. This is the time to DEMAND that he honor his promise of ending government weaponization. Have your ski ready and call the White House!

CALL TIMES: Tues-Thurs 11am-3pm EST

PHONE NUMBER: 202-456-1111



THE WORST LOSS IS THAT OF NOT TRYING.

Do you want to say to yourself a few months from now: that was stupid of me not to take the time to make the effort to make a difference.