Mira!

Mira!

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Targeted Individual
7h

Ana can you make it to this ?

Based on reports leading up to the date, United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe are scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on March 17, 2026, regarding worldwide threats, with a significant focus expected on "Havana Syndrome," formally known as Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI).

Key Aspects of the Scheduled Testimony and Context:

Havana Syndrome Evidence: Director Gabbard is pushing to declassify and release evidence suggesting Russia may be behind the mysterious "Havana Syndrome" illnesses that have affected hundreds of U.S. officials since 2016.

Internal Battles: Reports indicate a battle within the intelligence community, with1004Gabbard attempting to expose an alleged cover-up of this evidence by previous administration officials, while facing resistance from within the CIA.

Ratcliffe's Position: CIA Director Ratcliffe has stated his support for DNI Gabbard's review of the AHI issue and the potential publication of findings.

The "Weapon" Evidence: The hearing follows reports that the U.S. government has obtained and tested a device believed to be used in these attacks, described as a miniaturized microwave weapon, as reported by CBS News' "60 Minutes".

Concerns over Cover-up: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford has accused intelligence agencies of burying evidence, placing scrutiny on how the IC has handled the investigation.

New York Post

New York Post

+8

The hearing on March 17 is expected to be a critical moment for the Trump administration's intelligence leadership to address these allegations of foreign attacks and internal mismanagement.

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Rich
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I try to notify all those closest to me when ive been hacked which just recently happened to me on a rumble app download. It seems as though the criminals go after those sites that TIs use the most. Even encrypted email. Its difficult to find ways to avoid but they have been working for decades to do what their doing and In some ideologys for century's.

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