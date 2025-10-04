Yesterday I had a phone conversation with a nice young man in the private credit monitoring service. I called because in one of those “identity checks” I had to undergo when my phone “disappeared” in D.C., I did not “pass” the test of the questions provided by credit reporting agencies. Yes: I incorrectly answered questions about me, except that they were either about someone impersonating me, or intentionally drafted erroneously so that I could not correctly answer them.

I explained to the young man that the questions were incorrect, hence my incorrect answers. I wanted to know what were the answers I was supposed to give, or point out why the questions were based on wrong premises.

He explained that I had to contact the credit reporting agencies directly — an impossible mission in and of itself since I hold no doubt they are in cahoots with the illegal program that has taken so much away from us.

During the conversation I asked: Do you know what a targeted individual is?

After a tense 5-second pause, he replied: yes.

So I said to him: I am one of them. And I am fighting to end this illegal program. I am certain that the criminals behind it facilitated my identity theft of a woman with my name, using my ss number, living in Brooklyn, N.Y. That is why I cannot get all the answers right.

At the end of the conversation, I told him: please read about this heinous program at targetedjustice.com.

He said he would in his free time. Whether he does or not, the seed has been planted.

//

Let’s flood the nation with red pills! Once we strip the covert nature from the program, it’s Game Over for them.

And that is exactly what we have been doing.

Do not miss an opportunity to educate about the program!

One person at a time…

Let’s redpill the nation. Any time you have to engage with a customer service representative due to the tricks and traps that the criminals impose on you, calmly ask the person if they know what a targeted individual is. Whether they do or not, ask them to check out targetedjustice.com.

Due to the nature of their job, they must listen to you and be polite. Moreover, the conversations are usually recorded, so maybe others get the truth dose as well.

One person at a time. That is how we will expose the criminals.

Consider also: if you get span text messages - do not click on links but reply: targetedjustice.com.

When walking by a perp on a street or a restaurant, just as you are walking by them softly say: “targetedjustice.com.”

If you pay any bill by mail, you can write anywhere on the payment stub: “targetedjustice.com.”

That should substantially reduce the harassment. The criminals do not want these perps to know the truth — that they are harassing innocent, law-abiding Americans in violation of the most basic civil liberties.

Feel free to come up with your own ideas and share them in the comments below.