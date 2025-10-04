Mira!

Mira!

Discussion about this post

Lawyerlisa
18h

We are pack animals.

With your website or others like theylied.ca or NotSafeAndNotEffective.com do the following

1.File lable stickers print thousands of them and deposit on evrey public surface. Bus stops, stores, gas pumps etc.

2.sharpies. put these websites on bathroom stalls. In underpasses. Walkways,

3. Paint then shellac rocks with them and drop in paths, hikes parks public spaces.

They want to own the net the Facebook the platforms the news. Then go next level make it big.

And because they are totalitarian Fuc^s being all fruit pits into parks and plant them. Spread raspberries, grow apple trees then plant again and again. For the next generation.

L Bea
14h

Genius ideas! 💪💪

