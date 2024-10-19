As Targeted Individuals, we are always searching for answers, advice, and tips to make our lives more tolerable.

An important aspect of our targeted life is documenting the harm that is being perpetrated upon us through reliable means.

I decided to pepper this venue with Public Service Announcement (PSA) posts from time to time about tips and practices that I have learned and adopted in the course of this challenging journey to shield from the physical aggressions perpetrated upon us every day, as well as in preparation for the criminals’ day of reckoning.

Even though every TI’s torture menu is specifically tailored to his or her personality, take from this what is useful to you and disregard the rest.

TESTING YOUR URINE:

No potty humor, please!

If I use a smartphone for more than five minutes (even with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth seemingly disabled), or sit in a crowded place for a while, or am exposed to copious traffic for a long time, my urine becomes foamy, with current-like patterns. This…