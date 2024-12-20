For almost a week now, the Government criminals have been pummeling my dear friend and staunch freedom fighter, Dr. Len Ber.

The Shrievers’ and CIA cowards severely attacked him on TI day, August 29, hours before the main event in Targeted Action 2024. Richard Lighthouse, Dr. Sally Priester, and myself witnessed the criminals’ torture on him. Right here in America, courtesy of the criminal traitors at the CIA and the US Space Force.

It has only gotten worse.

The DOD Directive 5240.01 authorizing the use of lethal force against civilians in the homeland entered into effect on September 27, 2024. Since then, the directed energy weapons attacks on Len have increased in severity and frequency.

Since last week, he has been unable to do what he loves most: carry out his activism in many fronts geared at shutting down the program.

I humbly ask for your prayers for my friend Len.

Beyond having a beautiful mind, Len embodies integrity, resilience and compassion. I am honored to call him my friend.

//

Although I could tell Len did not like me much when he first met me, weeks and months of working together made our love and respect for each other grow. He appreciated my integrity and commitment to ending the targeting program. Beyond supporting my legal work on behalf of Targeted Justice and the plaintiffs in the case, Len became a true friend. One that genuinely cares.

//

I cannot understand how the criminals insist on pummeling him. On the one hand, the injuries on Len’s (and any targeted individual’s) brain can only be caused by directed energy weapons. We know who the culprits are. It’s not Russia or China.

The evidence is undeniable.

Even if they are certain that they will not be prosecuted for all the harm they have perpetrated on millions, it is their disregard for God’s vengeance that escapes me.

I fervently ask that you include Len in your prayers. We really need them.

Blessings to all.