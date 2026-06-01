One day I hope to ascertain the magnitude of harm that the CIA criminals have perpetrated to me and Targeted Justice through their use of V2K on victims that have believed their nonsensical lies.

Just today, I received this message through my website contact form:

I have NEVER participated in any such case. I do not know this person. Yet she is absolutely convinced to the contrary.

I am aware that the disgusting and cowardly government criminals take a sample of my voice, and using AI programs concoct false messages using my voice to discredit me. I suspect that many of my readers can attest to this.

Whether through V2K or subliminal messaging, they contaminate your thoughts against your best interests to maintain you enslaved.

The worse part?

Many victims of this horrific program prefer to rely the criminals’ torture tactic, believing what they hear despite the mountains of evidence that proves them wrong.

If you want to be among the heroic warriors that win the war against the criminals that have held thousands of victims hostage with their lies, you must make the best effort to not listen to them. They have upped their ante in a desperate attempt to prevent the inevitable: the exposure and end of their criminal program. In this effort, they will broadcast to your brain anything they concoct in the hopes of convincing you to sabotage our fight for freedom.

THE 23RD MILE

I read from a marathon runner that at about the 23rd mile of the marathon (that consists of 26 miles), her legs want to fail, her body can no longer tolerate the pain. She explained that It is at that point that her mental strength kicks in — it is her mental fortitude that takes her over the finish line. “YOU CAN DO THIS!” and “YOU HAVE COME THIS FAR< THIS IS NO TIME TO QUIT!” she tells herself over and over.

And so should you.

If we are to win this battle against evil, you must try your best to ignore the criminals’ messaging. We are almost in the finish line to FREEDOM This is no time to give up. We must muster the strength to fight back.

Practical advice to combat V2K and subliminal messaging:

Make positive affirmations at all times, particularly before going to sleep: “I only react to constructive suggestions,’” “I will ignore everything from the criminals, FOREVER,” “I will have a resting and rejuvenating sleep,” or any other that feels organic to you. Your subconscious does not have a firewall, so you need to create it. Positive affirmations are one way to do it. Use bone-conducting headphones such as the Shokz Pro Noise cancelling Headphones Listen to white noise THAT YOU RECORD. For example: you can set your transistor radio between am stations and record that static and play it in a loop. DO NOT get white noise recordings from anyone as the criminals could embed subliminal messages to it. Record and listen on a loop DJ Chris’ music mixes. You can find them HERE Listen to your Christian radio station on a battery-operated TRANSISTOR RADIO, not your smart phone that harms you. This is particularly helpful when they sleep-deprive you at the 3:00 am witching hour. DO NOT react, talk to or interact with the voices. It only serves to map your brain for the criminals so they can expert more mind control over you. Play Christian music. From Scott Adams (RIP): Make mental shouts of “GET OUT!” to all unwanted thoughts. As a trained hypnotist, he assured us it worked.

Feel free to share any other suggestions of what works for you in the comments below.

REMEMBER: You are a victorious warrior for having made it to this day, surviving horrific torture. I believe in YOUR capacity to defeat their tactics. Invoke the Holy Spirit that lives within you to do so.

Blessings to all!