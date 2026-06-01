Mira!

Mira!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
God Loves Me AMEN!'s avatar
God Loves Me AMEN!
3dEdited

The Bible says, submit therefore to God, resist the devil and he will flee from you.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Craig Laforest's avatar
Craig Laforest
3d

I always set a goal for myself each day through the V2K and DEW and get as much done as I can. I know every day is one we take from these human criminals. Do not respond to their words TIs. They lie continuously. Dear Ana, you are the color, in your soul, against a world of darkness for the wonderful works you do. Stay as strong as possible dear friend. Hugs. x

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ana Toledo
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ana Toledo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture