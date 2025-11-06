As most of you know, I have temporarily relocated to Washington, D.C. to advocate an end of government weaponization.

What can you do tomorrow morning to end your targeting?

I come today to ask you to write tomorrow morning to your Congressman/woman and Senators and request a meeting with me. As you know, they only answer to constituents, requesting address and phone number to ensure that they are only working for them. The reason you should do it in the morning is to give the criminals less time to interfere with your communication.

I would not appear as your personal attorney, but as a representative of Targeted Justice - and your interests as a member, carrying out journalistic, public advocacy, and legal proceedings activities seeking to expose the illegal program.

I ask that you write to them through their official Congress/Senate web sites, and include a text that can read as follows:

I write to you as a victim of government weaponization, asking that you meet with the representatives of Targeted Justice, to advocate for my rights as well as those of hundreds of thousands of Americans victims of weaponization. In our state of ______, there are thousands of victims that cannot travel to personally met with you to explain the urgency of our plight.

It is not just important politicians that have been victims of illegal surveillance by the Deep State. Most of them, like myself, do not have their clout but have the same right to be free from government weaponization.

Ms. Toledo can also apprise you of the fraud, waste, and abuse that the illegal weaponization program represents.

Please meet with Targeted Justice b who will be reaching out to your office in the coming weeks.

I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Best,

You name

//

Please do a screen shot and/or copy me at anatj@proton.me.

All questions and comments regarding public policy issues, legislation, or requests for personal assistance should be directed to the senators from your State. Some senators have email addresses while others post comment forms on their websites. When sending email to your senator, please include your return postal mailing address. Please be aware that as a matter of professional courtesy, many senators will acknowledge, but not respond to, a message from another senator’s constituent.

By Postal Mail

You can direct postal correspondence to your senator or to other U.S. Senate offices at the following address:

For Correspondence to U.S. Senators:

Office of Senator (Name)

United States Senate

Washington, D.C. 20510

For Correspondence to Senate Committees:

(Name of Committee)

United States Senate

Washington, D.C. 20510

By Telephone

Alternatively, you may phone the United States Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121. A switchboard operator will connect you directly with the Senate office you request.

I rely on your activism to make the end of this program a reality.

Let’s do this!