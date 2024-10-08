It has been two years since I escaped Puerto Rico to join the fight to shut down the evil Targeted Individual Program. On September 17, 2022, I boarded one of the last planes to leave the island before Hurricane Fiona hit it on the 18th. I hoped to soon return to my beloved Patria and its beautiful beaches after bringing an end to what was clear to me, a highly illegal program that Courts would declare unconstitutional in a New York second.

During the past two years, I underwent a crash course on the program under the tutelage of Richard Lighthouse: how the technology works, who the players are, and the reasons why such outrageous criminality has lasted so long.

Trigger warning

In the course of this apprenticeship, I learned that two of the worst insults thrown at targeted individuals are “perp” and “mind-controlled.”

Perp – short for perpetrator – is anyone that collaborates with the program. From the criminals that directly torment you, the gangstalkers that follow you, to the targeted …