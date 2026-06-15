Mira!

Mira!

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Gwendolyn Jones's avatar
Gwendolyn Jones
1d

Ana, I feel a sense of sadness when you write about the life you had in P.R. I am so sorry that you were forced to leave your home, family, your dog, career, and friends. I hope you can find a bit of comfort in knowing that your survival is a testament to your strength and how far God has brought you. May God Bless you always.

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1 reply by Ana Toledo
Craig Laforest's avatar
Craig Laforest
1d

Wow, dear Ana, I am sending this email out to my TI friends. Such great advice! I am going to use those words! Sending tons of love, Craig

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