My dad was an exceptional torts attorney. Hence he once told me that the smartest doctors were pathologists, because their patients could not sue them in medical malpractice.

There is another cadre of medical doctors that do not seem to be too concerned with malpractice suits: psychiatrists that misdiagnose targeted individuals.

Thousands of targeted individuals victims of the microwave “Frey” auditory effect have been misdiagnosed by licensed psychiatrists as psychotic or schizophrenic. Many have even been deprived of their freedom through forced hospitalization for “hearing voices” produced by a torture tactic, not caused by a mental illness.

The professionals do not look for an explanation as to why medication does not work on them.

Any psychiatrist or psychologist that recommends the hospitalization of a targeted individual victim of microwave auditory effect, also known as voice-to-skull, engages in what I deem pathological medical malpractice: reiterated gross negligence in violat…