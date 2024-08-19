Last week I helped a TI log in to an account with a username and password that we both knew was correct.

As it turns out, most of targeted individuals’ computers have keyloggers or mechanisms that the government criminals control. What you press on your keyboard shows up in your screen but it’s not what reaches the web page.

So I told him to try the following:

Clear the cookies on the browser. Type the username and the password on the notepad or text file. Open the page without any other pages open in other tabs. COPY and PASTE both user and password to the web page.

Et voilá! He got in.

Some of the times, this works. However, many a times it will not because the government criminals will have changed your password. Or they will be interfering with the web page with the latest illegal trick they feel like concocting.

Simply put: it is good digital hygiene for you to never type directly on to any web page any password as the keyloggers that the install in our computers relay it to the crimi…