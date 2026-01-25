The past weeks have been tough on many. Targeting has increased, many have lost loved ones. The criminals have been relentlessly attacking our beloved pets.

In my opinion, the criminals have upped their ante, increasing the physical and emotional torture knob to the max.

Last Thursday, January 22, as I walked the halls of the Rayburn House Building, my friend Mabel called to tell me that my beloved Pelusa had passed away.

The pain in my heart rocked me off my feet. I sat on a chair I found and wept while speaking to Mabel on the phone.

Yet I did not go anywhere. I collected myself and like a true warrior, stayed on my post, focused on the mission I set out to accomplish that day. (And I did!)

Pelusa adopted me in November, 2008. We met in a small mall’s parking lot facing a busy avenue. In hindsight, I realize it was a setup by the criminals. On that day, I had $20 to my name as a result of the constant economic sabotage I was a victim of, but did not know about. I was supposed to meet a “friend” at a coffee shop who later — along with her sister— turned out to be one of my most prolific perps that harmed me.

She never showed up. Then, as I walked back to my car, I saw Pelusa. She was crawled up in the corner of the parking where I had left my car. She had recently had puppies that were not to be seen anywhere around.

The parking guard hollered at me: take her, or a car will kill her. Invoking Jesus I grabbed her, called a well-known compassionate animal rescuer who referred me to a vet that charged me exactly the $20 I had to my name.

I did not look back. That was one of the best decisions I have made in my life. Through thick and thin, Pelusa had nothing but love to give.

This is how she looked on the day we met:

On that day, when I picked my son up at school and I showed him the photograph above he said: cool that dad is no longer living with us, so that we can keep her!

I was proud that at the age of ten, my son had learned to be an unconditional animal lover like his mother, and appreciative of those who deserve it.

Then he said: her name is Pelusa (‘fuzzy one”).

The first haircut I gave Pelusa did not come out too well.

Showered with limitless amounts of love and tenderness, and an appointment with a groomer (later turned perp), Pelusa turned into a real princess.

Her beauty just came through.

My son would call her the heater, because when she slept next to him she would become very hot and irradiate heat. Little did I know she was being microwaved.

Pelu loved the beach, where I would take her with the elder dog , GIgi, whom the criminals tragically took away from me in 2018.

Pelusa loved to steal socks and shoes. She did not tear them. She kept them as her most precious possessions. At all times, her crate had that shoe that had gone missing.

Pelusa became friends with my cats, fiercely defending them from adversaries and sweetly cuddling with them as sisters in God’s creation.

Pelu did not like to stay behind. Always wanted to go anywhere I went. Little did I know that it was because the criminals’ would come in the house and do horrible things to her. They cruelly implanted her everywhere.

The criminals made her deaf, so that she would not bark when they would come in to rape and film me while they had incapacitated me.

After I discovered that I was targeted and that the criminals came in the house to hurt her, I turned her into a service dog. She was such a well-behaved lady that people were in awe of her.

She loved to go shopping, but was passionate about walking around Old San Juan.

The picture above demonstrates how criminal veterinarians slit her tongue in halg to implant her.

She would stop to sniff every corner, “Reading the Local Newspaper” as I used to say, making each walk an endeavor of at least an hour.

Despite her immense physical suffering, she had an immense capacity to forget the bad, and enjoy the now.

When I left Puerto Rico, my beloved friend Mabel kept Pelusa because I could not bring her with me to Houston. I left the island with a carry-on suitcase, and the hopes of escaping a horrific human experimentation program and coming back for her within a few months.

I never thought it would take so long to shut down such an illegal program. It was naive of me to think that a program that has been sixty years in the making could be shut down within a year.

Mabel gave Pelusa an exceptional life. One I could not give her. She sacrificed herself to no end to make Pelu feel better from the criminal-induced ailments. She would take her in a stroller to her favorite beach, and shower her with unconditional love.

Despite this, Pelusa’s health degraded, as the criminals microwaved her, causing her to suffer to make me suffer at a distance.

Back in September, 2025, I went to see Pelusa. She had become an elderly senior citizen. Blind, deaf and weak, but with thirst for life.

I reported our encounter in this POST.

I know that Pelu is in a better place. One where she no longer has to endure torture for my sake. One where she will be waiting for me when my Lord and Savior decides it is my time to go. This is how I envision her, along with her sisters:

I am grateful to God for allowing Pelusa to come into my life and becoming my teacher.

Pelusa taught me what true friendship is about. She taught me what it is to love unconditionally through thick and thin. She taught me humbleness and infinite gratitude. She taught me unconditional love. The kind that holds no grudges, and knows what forgiveness is all about.

Pelusa inspired me to become a better person. She made me become a better version of myself.

I will mourn Pelu during these stormy days, and use her passing as additional inspiration to fuel my determination shut down the criminals that have perpetrated and continue to inflict so much harm on so many innocent people and innocent creatures.

I have learned a lot from my experience with Pelusa and my previous beloved pets. With utmost humbleness I share the following:

Let. Go. Sometimes we hold on to out pets tooth and nail, and we refuse to acknowledge that sometimes letting go is the wisest, most compassionate road. Veterinarians are not compassionate. Most of them are thieves. They are only into making money. Most of them have sold out to the criminals that run the program. They will dispense advice that will fill their pockets. Discard them. They are criminals in cahoots with the program: ready, willing, and able to implant your pet to hurt your for a few bucks. Do not extend your pet’s suffering selfishly. The criminal veterinarians only want to squeeze money out of you, selling you false hopes.

Your pet will forever love you for your unconditional affection and sacrifice towards him/er. They know much more than what you give them credit for.

Trust an listen to God. He will never lie to you.

Thank you for reading.

I was able to post Pelu’s pictures above because I recovered them from a hard drive I was able to secure during my September trip to Puerto Rico. A disk that has tons of pictures. Lots of them.

Perhaps the criminals will finally get it that it is in their best interest to back off, and leave me alone.

Then again: they are so dumb, that it be too much to ask from them…