January 25, 2024

Hon. Pete Hegseth

Secretary of Defense

1000 Defense Pentagon

Washington, DC 20301-1000

Honorable Secretary Hegseth:

Congratulations on your confirmation as Secretary of Defense.

Consistent with your commitment to redirect the Department’s priorities into protecting Americans, I want to bring to your attention an urgent matter that you must tackle immediately: the excruciating torture of civilians by the United States Space Force under the command of a traitor to our beloved nation, General Chance Saltzman.

Although you may have not been briefed yet about the Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program, you should know that there are over 300,000 estimated targets in America that get attacked with electromagnetic weapons fired by the US Space Force and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The victims were illegally placed by the FBI on two secret categories of the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) reserved for dissenters, whistleblowers, conservatives, antivaxxers, and anyone that dares to challenge the mainstream narrative. The FBI admitted to the US Department of Justice’s Inspector General that handling codes 3 and 4 that comprise 97% of the TSDB contain the identities of people that do not meet the reasonable suspicion terrorist criteria, are not a threat to national security, and are not screened as such when traveling.

It is a blacklist, used to punish any enemy of the Deep State. Although Directed Energy Weapons are known to cause Havana Syndrome, burns, microwave auditory effect (“Voice-to-skull”), organ failure, and/or atrocious head and bodily pain are not supposed to be fired at GPS coordinates within the United States, the US Space Force traitors fire them at citizens, their children, and their pets listed on the TSDB’s handling codes 3 and 4 reserved for those that do nor represent a terrorist threat.

Even children get tormented with the microwave auditory effect that is beamed at their developing brains to transmit messages that can only come from an evil place.

I have no security clearance yet I know that the CIA and the US Space Force collaborate to torture civilians in the United States and abroad in violation of the Convention Against #Torture and the Geneva Convention, among many. I urge you to demand from General Saltzman an explanation as to why Directed Energy Weapons are being fired at GPS coordinates of people in the United States. Furthermore, I humbly ask that you urgently revoke the DOD Directive that entered into effect on September 27, 2024. This directive authorized the use of lethal force on civilians. Since its approval, the US Space Force and its coconspirator on their crimes against humanity, the CIA, have perpetrated unprecedented acts of torture on Americans. Over six million victims of Gen. Saltzman's #CrimesAgaintHumanity ask that you take urgent action to stop the carnage, and order him to immediately cease the firing of electromagnetic weapons against civilians in the United States and abroad.

Furthermore, I ask that you make it a priority order a criminal investigation into the torture and acts of war perpetrated by him and his lieutenants that have obediently perpetrated millions of crimes against humanity through the use of electromagnetic weapons.

#Nuremberg2 is in order. Many innocent lives are at stake.

Best,

Ana L. Toledo, Esq.

An Illegally Targeted Individual