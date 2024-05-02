Growing up around pets makes you a better person. You learn through their example priceless life lessons.

Among the most important lessons my many pets have taught me throughout the years, I deem these as the salient guiding principles conducive to a happy life:

Live in the moment, not fretting over yesterday or worrying about the future.

Enjoy the simple things in life such as sunshine, the wind on your face, a soft lawn and nature.

The meaning of pure, unadulterated, unconditional love.

What loyalty and friendship is about.

Just like their owners, targeted pets suffer a wide range of tortures and abuses. From induced illnesses, burns and outright poisoning, the government criminals and their minions that run the atrocious Program seem to derive satanic pleasure from hurting targeted individuals’ extended (pet) family.

Meet Lucy. I had to give her up in adoption because I could not bear to see her suffering from the microwave attacks she endured. (Click on image to see attack.)

Meet Pel…