Mira!

Mira!

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Peter Wolfe's avatar
Peter Wolfe
11h

Ana,

Yes. Targeting yesterday, May 2, 2026, was off the charts.

Vacuuming in small condo, which they always target me, especially my knees, but yesterday it was so bad I could hardly walk. Incredible pain but I finished and then had to lie down.

Targeting has increased about the same time as Richard Lighthouse asked us if our targeting has increased.

Thank you for all you and Targeted Justice do for us TI’s. Targeted since 2000. I have worked with Cheryl Welsh of Mindjustice.org in the past.

I emailed the form to my California representatives.

Peter Wolfe

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Gwendolyn Jones's avatar
Gwendolyn Jones
8h

I see ambulances every day. More often than not their horns are blaring and the lights are flashing. Many times I see no traffic - at all for them to get through. I know there aren’t this many calls for ambulance services. It’s a total waste of city resources.

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