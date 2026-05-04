For Approximately 75 days, the Department of Homeland Security was defunded. Three days ago, its funding was restored.

For the past three days, the pathetic gangstalkers have been trying to make up for lost time. The gangstalking has been incessant, off the charts.

I went to church today — and for the first time ever, the siren caravan went by. Not once or twice. Four times during the service!

Then, when I went to looking for a trunk, and as I was getting off the car, the siren caravan went off again.

HAVE YOU NOTICED AN UPTICK IN YOUR GANGSTALKING DURING THE PAST THREE DAYS?

Please let me know in the comments below if you have noticed a marked increase of money-hungry stalkers surrounding you like hyenas. I will write to the new DHS directors, to preclude him from alleging that “he did not know.”

Do not forget to send your Privacy Act request to DHS as well.

Look at the addresses and examples in www.targetedjustice.com/privacyact.

This is not time to back down.