Off the Charts Criminals
For Approximately 75 days, the Department of Homeland Security was defunded. Three days ago, its funding was restored.
For the past three days, the pathetic gangstalkers have been trying to make up for lost time. The gangstalking has been incessant, off the charts.
I went to church today — and for the first time ever, the siren caravan went by. Not once or twice. Four times during the service!
Then, when I went to looking for a trunk, and as I was getting off the car, the siren caravan went off again.
HAVE YOU NOTICED AN UPTICK IN YOUR GANGSTALKING DURING THE PAST THREE DAYS?
Please let me know in the comments below if you have noticed a marked increase of money-hungry stalkers surrounding you like hyenas. I will write to the new DHS directors, to preclude him from alleging that “he did not know.”
Do not forget to send your Privacy Act request to DHS as well.
Look at the addresses and examples in www.targetedjustice.com/privacyact.
This is not time to back down.
Ana,
Yes. Targeting yesterday, May 2, 2026, was off the charts.
Vacuuming in small condo, which they always target me, especially my knees, but yesterday it was so bad I could hardly walk. Incredible pain but I finished and then had to lie down.
Targeting has increased about the same time as Richard Lighthouse asked us if our targeting has increased.
Thank you for all you and Targeted Justice do for us TI’s. Targeted since 2000. I have worked with Cheryl Welsh of Mindjustice.org in the past.
I emailed the form to my California representatives.
Peter Wolfe
I see ambulances every day. More often than not their horns are blaring and the lights are flashing. Many times I see no traffic - at all for them to get through. I know there aren’t this many calls for ambulance services. It’s a total waste of city resources.