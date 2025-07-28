Thanks to all the accolades and gracious comments on the newsletter on juicing. I am ecstatic that you are all excited to get your bodies in gear to enjoy the freedom that we are working so hard for.

Those of you that tried the juicing formula must have discovered renewed energy and health. The juicing recipe helps cleanse the blood from

Although I will not permanently change the content of Mira! to exclusively write about healthy stuff (I will soon indulge you with my signature shrimp risotto recipe), I wanted to add these three amazing drinks that I learned in the course of operating my raw foods restaurant, Zesty Bites.

Once you’ve had them once, your mouth starts watering as soon as you start preparing them.

These all are made of superfoods (nutrient-rich ingredients) that contribute to making your body more alkaline, a goal to prevent illness. The more acidic your body is, the more prone you are to disease. Refined sugar and man-made syrups, for example, is one sure-fire way to acidify your body.

You will need a blender to make them. These are so delicious that children will love them.

Coconut banana bliss Coconut water is one of the most alkalinizing foods, but you can only combine with certain fruits to get the maximum benefit. Instructions: Mix into 10-12 ounces of unsweetened coconut water with one frozen banana and a dash of cinnamon to taste. The frozen banana excludes the need for ice to chill the beverage. When your bananas ripen simultaneously, , peel and freeze in a ziplock bag for future smoothie use. Orange-spinach elixir Mix in blender 10-12 ounces of freshly squeezed orange juice and a handful of fresh spinach. Absolutely delish!

And now, for my all-time bestseller and favorite meal-in-a-drink:

THE 5-ELEMENT SMOOTHIE

This drink was my signature product at Zesty Bites. Customers gave testimony that it even helped them recover from hangovers.

While it is an acquired taste, once you try it once, your body just craves it thereafter.

The reason it is called a 5-element smoothie is because prepared in a perfect balance, it is supposed to trigger all the flavor receptacles in your mouth": sweet, salty, bitter, sour and spicy. Any one flavor cannot overshadow the other. The pleasurable sensation comes as a result of stimulating all tastebuds in one experience.

The first four tastes are located within the tongue while the hot one is felt in the throat.

Ingredients:

SOUR: 1 Tablespoon hemp oil (refrigerated)

1/2 teaspoon blue green algae or spirulina powder

BITTER: 1/4 of a lime, peeled but leaving the white skin under the peel intact because it holds the most nutrients.

SALTY: 1/2 teas elixir made of dissolved Himalayan crystal salts. Pour salts and water in a glass jar and use for this and cooking.

SWEET: 1 banana

1 cup papaya

HOT: A dash of cayenne pepper

Ice.

Instructions:

Throw in the lime first, then the algae, the oil, the fruit, the salt and at the end the sprinkle of cayenne pepper. Crush in to the beverage 1 cup of ice.

The proportions here are approximate. I do not make it with measuring spoons. It will take you a few tries before you master the art of flavor balancing. Once you do, you will crave this amazing meal-in-a-glass.

This smoothie can be used as a natural alternative to meal replacement — you can go for hours without getting hungry.

Make it hard for the criminals to target you: reclaim the autonomy over your health by drinking/eating superfoods.

Start today!

Cheers!