Mira!

Mira!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
20h

Sounds yummy and nutritious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DO's avatar
DO
8h

Differnt foods are known to benefit different organs.. and state of the body: help to reduce inflammation... bromelain today is an important enzyme...promote healthy bacteria in the digestive system.. This is a VERY HELPFUL and IMPORTANT work along w LAW ! THANK YOU!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ana Toledo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture