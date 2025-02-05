On February 4th, 2024,

passed the Senate Intelligence Committee’s muster and is on her way to being confirmed as the Director of National Intelligence.

There are many reasons why you must urgently get out to Ms. Gabbard a certified, receipt requested letter urging her to exert her capacity to expose and bring to an end to the unacknowledged special access targeted individual program.

First: because under President Trump’s January 20, 2025 Executive Order to End Government Weaponization, it became the policy of the United States to:

In the same Executive Order, the Director of National Intelligence — Ms. Gabbard— was instructed to:

Second, because she acknowledged in the Senate hearings that she is committed to investigating the illegal programs of the Intelligence Community (IC).

Third: Because as a Targeted Individual herself that was placed on the Terrorist Screening Database by the Biden Administration when she contradicted their narrative, she knows about the abuse and persecution of non-terrorists by the FBI, the TSA (DHS), and others in the IC. When she discovered this, she made a heartfelt video that went viral.

I hold no doubt that Tulsi will carry out the mission she has been delegated. Our opportunity to have our message heard by receptive ears has arrived. Don’t waste it. Write to Tulsi today.

Here’s a sample letter that you can adapt to your situation:

February 4, 2025

Via certified mail and Fax: 703-275-1225

Hon. Tulsi Gabbard Office of the Director of National Intelligence Office of Strategic Communications Washington, D.C. 20511

Honorable Ms. Gabbard:

Congratulations on the extraordinary accomplishment of getting confirmed as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Once again your integrity, courage, intelligence, poise, and presence defeated all adversity.

Pursuant to President Trump’s Executive Order seeking to end the Weaponization of Government, he has vested upon you the responsibility of identifying and correcting past misconduct by the Federal Government related to the weaponization of law enforcement and the Intelligence Community.

I write to you as an attorney and one of the over 300,000 victims of the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program, the most atrocious human experimentation and torture program that has ever existed. Government criminals tailored it following the goals of the highly illegal CIA’s MKULTRA and FBI COINTELPRO programs. Peppered with Directed Energy Weapons attacks perpetrated in conjunction with the United States Space Force, the program has been responsible for the death and/or obliteration of hundreds of thousands of civilians in the United States and millions abroad.

The program’s victims —non-investigative subjects listed on two secret categories of the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database who, like you, do not represent a threat to national security— are never supposed to find out they are on the list. That is why the FBI has admitted that they are not stopped or harassed at airports when traveling.

Section 702 warrants, stalking, harassment, PsyOps, break-ins, character assassination, homelessness, vandalism, defamation, friend and family alienation, physical deterioration, financial ruin, and torture with electromagnetic weapons that cause Havana Syndrome are but some of the atrocities under this program that targeted individuals experience.

It’s an inhumane, and very illegal program that primarily targets for life middle-aged women, whistleblowers, conservatives, activists, and enemies of the Deep State.

The attacks are not limited to adults: the children and pets of the victims also undergo abysmal injuries and harm such as that caused by the microwave auditory effect or voice-to-skull torture that children as young as three years old report suffering from.

In the next forty-five days you are to report to President Trump the findings of your investigation on the illegal and even criminal activity by the Intelligence Community. I urge you to reach out to the stoic victims for their stories of survival of these attacks with military-grade weaponry, and the most sophisticated web of operators in the largest intelligence apparatus that permeated law enforcement, the judiciary, and even private corporations to depriving its victims of their property, civil, and human rights.

I am at your disposition to discuss the experience and data that I have accumulated during the last two years trying to shut down this heinous program through a court system that for too long has not been in touch with those that need justice the most.

I pray that God guides you on this important mission for humanity, and leave no stone unturned. Please accept the enclosed document, “Project Freedom,” that sets forth a proposed framework for investigating and shutting down the illegal program, redressing the victims, and ensuring that such atrocity never occurs again.

As in-house counsel and Advisory Board member of the proponent of the proposal, Targeted Justice, a 501(C)(3) organization founded in 2017 that advocates for Targeted Individuals’ freedom, I am at your disposition for any testimony or evidence you need to carry out the momentous task ahead of you of contributing to forever setting targeted individuals free from torture.

Best,

Ana L. Toledo, Esq.

Please share this post with every Targeted Individual you know, and ask them to draft and send to Ms. Gabbard their own letter.